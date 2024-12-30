SBI Invites Applications for Over 14,000 Clerk Positions, Check Details Here

SBI Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened applications for 14,191 vacancies. Of these, 13,735 positions are regular posts, while the rest are backlog vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website by January 7, 2025. The vacancies are available across various regions, including 1,894 positions for the Lucknow/New Delhi area, 1,317 in the Bhopal Circle, 1,254 in Kolkata, 1,111 in Bihar, and 50 in the Leh Ladakh region, among others.

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years old as of April 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification

Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification approved by the central government.

Candidates with an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) should ensure its completion by December 31, 2024.

SBI Clerk Online Registration 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the SBI's official website, sbi.co.in and navigate to the "Careers" section.

Select the "current openings" tab and click on registration link.

Fill out the application form, with submitting educational qualifications

Upload the required documents (photo, signature, etc)

Make the application fee payment and submit

Save a copy of the application receipt for reference.

Selection Process

The selection process for the SBI Clerk position comprise three stages:

Preliminary examination

Mains examination

Language proficiency test

Candidates must pass each stage to be eligible for a clerk position in SBI branches.