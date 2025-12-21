Blueberries And Dark Chocolate: Nutritionist Reveals 4 Fruit Combos That Can Boost Brain And Heart Health

When it comes to maintaining a healthy diet, essential nutrients often take a backseat. Many people struggle to get these vital nutrients, which are crucial for brain health, heart function and immunity. But small dietary changes, such as pairing the right fruits, can make a huge difference to overall health.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared four fruit combinations that are simple, delicious and packed with health benefits. From improving brain function to supporting heart health, these combos use natural ingredients to enhance nutrition and overall well-being.

"Here are the four best food combinations that everybody must eat. Best food combos for a healthier you," she captions the post.

One of her top recommendations is blueberries paired with dark chocolate. She says this combination can help improve brain health and reduce inflammation because both are rich in polyphenols. Dark chocolate complements blueberries perfectly, making this combo a tasty way to boost cognitive health.

Another effective pairing she recommends is apple with a sprinkle of cinnamon. She explains that apples are low on the glycemic index and high in dietary fibre, which helps maintain steady blood sugar levels. Cinnamon, on the other hand, improves insulin sensitivity.

Deepsikha says, "This combination can help manage one's blood sugar and diabetes better because apples have a low GI and are high in fibre, and cinnamon can make your body much more insulin sensitive."

She also recommends combining guava with kiwi for a natural immunity boost. She says both fruits are rich in vitamin C, which plays a crucial role in strengthening the immune system.

Deepsikha also advises taking pomegranate with soaked chia seeds, as pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, while chia seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids.

These four fruit combinations are not only simple and easy to make but also allow you to enjoy your fruits in a more functional, health-focused way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.