The winter months cause people to experience problems with their immunity as the winter chill brings with it a host of health issues. With rising cases of colds, flu, and respiratory infections during seasonal transitions can leave people relying on natural remedies more than ever. Among these sought-after natural remedies, raw haldi-amla shots are standing out as a powerful immunity booster. Not only is this natural remedy an easy way to enhance the body's defences, but it is also known to be effective against respiratory problems that can be irritating to deal with. Modern research studies, like Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology, document that raw haldi and amla shots can help boost immunity during winter and seasonal changes, as both turmeric (haldi) and Indian gooseberry (amla) are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Various Indian studies highlight amla as a winter superfruit and turmeric as a traditional rejuvenator used to fight infections and inflammation.

Can Raw Haldi-Amla Shots Boost Immunity During Winter And Season Change?

Yes, because they can help through their unique compounds and properties that boost immune function. These shots use raw haldi (turmeric root) and amla (Indian gooseberry), which are blended into concentrated shots to be consumed daily for immunity. The first ingredient, turmeric, known for its bright yellow pigment, has been used in Ayurveda for thousands of years to treat inflammation and infections. The second ingredient, amla, revered as a superfruit, is one of the richest sources of vitamin C, a known immunity booster. Together, they form a potent combination of Ayurvedic remedies for seasonal change, offering holistic protection against common illnesses that mark seasonal transitions.

Nutritional Profile Of Haldi And Amla

The nutritional profile of these two ingredients is the reason why this health shot is prepared for seasonal illnesses, because of the following properties:

Turmeric (Curcumin): Contains curcuminoids with strong anti‑inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Indian studies, such as Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology, show that curcumin has the ability to modulate immune responses and reduce oxidative stress in chronic conditions.

Contains curcuminoids with strong anti‑inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Indian studies, such as Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology, show that curcumin has the ability to modulate immune responses and reduce oxidative stress in chronic conditions. Amla (vitamin C): Amla provides up to 600–700 mg of vitamin C per fruit, which is far higher than oranges. This makes it a powerhouse for collagen synthesis, immune cell activation, and antioxidant defence. Research from the Phytochemistry and Pharmacology of amla confirms the vitamin C-rich amla benefits in reducing respiratory infections and enhancing immunity.

How Raw Haldi–Amla Shots Boost Immunity

The synergy of turmeric and amla works through complementary mechanisms, such as:

Curcumin reduces inflammation by blocking pro‑inflammatory cytokines (immune system messages), easing symptoms of seasonal flu.

Amla strengthens immune cells, improving the body's ability to fight pathogens.

During winter, when immunity is naturally lower, turmeric amla shots for winter can provide a natural shield.

This combination demonstrates how turmeric and amla help fight infections naturally, making them ideal for seasonal wellness.

Scientific Evidence And Studies

Several Indian and global studies validate the benefits of turmeric and amla:

A review in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research highlights curcuma longa and emblica officinalis as potent immune system modulators used in Ayurveda.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) notes turmeric's traditional use in India for treating colds, arthritis, and infections.

Comparative studies show that herbal shots combining turmeric and amla outperform single‑ingredient remedies in boosting immunity, supporting their role as herbal shots for cold and flu prevention.

How To Prepare Raw Haldi–Amla Shots

The daily haldi amla shot recipe for strong immunity is as follows, based on approximate values:

Wash and peel 2–3 cm of raw turmeric root.

Blend with 1 fresh amla and a small piece of ginger.

Add half a cup of clean drinking water, strain, and pour it into a cup.

Consume immediately for maximum potency, as keeping it at room temperature can ruin its flavour and effect.

Safe dosage is at 30 to 50 ml per day; this is an approximation, as people's tolerance levels differ.

Frequency stands at once daily during winter or seasonal change.

Risks And Precautions Of The Haldi-Amla Shot

While beneficial, these shots are not free from risks, as they can have:

Possible side effects : Gastric irritation if consumed in excess; turmeric may interact with blood thinners, so heed caution.

: Gastric irritation if consumed in excess; turmeric may interact with blood thinners, so heed caution. Not a substitute for medical treatment : They should complement, not replace, professional health advice.

: They should complement, not replace, professional health advice. Everyday consumption: Yes, but in moderation (30–50 ml) approximately, but consult a doctor if you have chronic health conditions.

Raw haldi‑amla shots are a time‑tested natural remedy that combines the anti‑inflammatory power of turmeric with the vitamin C richness of amla. As a haldi amla benefit for immunity solutions, they help reduce vulnerability to colds, flu, and infections during winter and seasonal transitions. However, moderation and medical guidance are essential. With growing scientific validation from Indian studies, these shots represent a bridge between tradition and modern wellness.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.