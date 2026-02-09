Irregular Periods To Poor Fertility: Expert Shares How Chronic Stress Impacts Hormonal Balance

Stress is your body's natural reaction to challenges, which can be daily pressures to major life changes. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines stress as "a state of worry or mental tension caused by a difficult situation. Stress is a natural human response that prompts us to address challenges and threats in our lives. Everyone experiences stress to some degree." It can have a positive impact and help you stay alert, motivated and ready to avoid danger. While short-term stress can be beneficial, chronic stress can impact your health in several ways. From anxiety and depression to hormonal imbalance and more, chronic stress increases your risk of several health issues.

Hormonal imbalance in women can cause several health issues. The hormonal balance in a woman's body is a very sensitive system that can be disrupted by stress, says Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi to NDTV. "Prolonged stress can put some of the various hormonal systems out of order and cause obvious changes," added Dr. Raheja. She also shared different ways in which chronic stress impacts hormonal balance.

Impact Of Chronic Stress On Hormonal Balance

1. Disruption of the Hypothalamic-Pituitary

Dr. Raheja says that stress causes the cortisol levels to increase. If the cortisol levels are too high and consistently above the norm, they disrupt the regular functions of the HPO axis, thereby causing the hormone balance to shift from oestrogen and progesterone. This can sometimes make the woman miss her periods.

2. Irregular Periods

When cortisol levels increase, it suppresses gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) from the hypothalamus, which disrupts the release of luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH). This leads to irregular, missed, or heavy menstrual cycles, as oestrogen and progesterone production is impacted.

3. PCOS Symptom Exacerbation

Chronic stress may contribute to insulin resistance and androgen secretion. This may cause already troubled reproductive cycles, acne, hair growth, and weight gain in women suffering from PCOS.

4. Poor Fertility

Elevated cortisol inhibits ovulation by altering the hormonal peak needed for egg release and implantation. Women under chronic stress often experience delayed ovulation, lower progesterone for pregnancy maintenance, and reduced libido. All of these factors make conception harder and increases risk of infertility.

5. Increased Prolactin Hormone

High levels of stress can also bring about high levels of the hormone prolactin. When there are high levels of prolactin, ovulation may be suppressed.

6. Altered GnRH Pulsatility

High stress levels may suppress ovulation by affecting the normal pulsatility of the GnRH due to stress' impact on the normal ovulation process.

7. Impact On Thyroid Function

Cortisol overproduction from chronic stress impairs thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and conversion of T4 to active T3. This leads to subclinical hypothyroidism. It slows metabolism, causes fatigue, and further impacts reproductive hormones.

8. Exacerbation Of Perimenopause

Already, hormonal changes are marked during perimenopause. Stress may make symptoms such as anxiety, sleep problems, and hot flashes worse.

Tips To Manage Stress

Stress can be managed in different ways. Here are some tips to manage stress, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Relaxation techniques

Laugh more: Laughing helps reduce cortisol and it boosts your mood. Watch a funny show, or get together with someone who makes you laugh.

Calm your mind: Mindfulness, meditation, massage and deep breathing exercises can lower your heart rate and calm your mind.

Physical techniques

Be physically active: Walking outside or exercising can help boost mood.

Eat a healthy diet: Aim for more fresh fruits and vegetables. Cut back on fatty foods, caffeine and sugar.

Improve your sleep habits: Turn off electronics, create a soothing environment and unwind with a book or warm bath to sleep better.

Stop using substances: Quit smoking and cut back on alcohol.

Cognitive techniques

Keep a journal: Write down the day's accomplishments.

Have a "me time": Try to do at least one thing a day that's just for you.

Seek help: A mental health professional can help you learn techniques to manage stress better.

Share your feelings: When you feel overwhelmed, connect with a trusted loved one or friend.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.