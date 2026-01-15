Nutritionist-Approved Daily Foods That Support Gut, Hormones And Sleep

Healthy eating often feels complicated. Superfoods change every week, new diet trends on social media, and many people end up confused about what actually works. But when you look closely at the daily habits of nutritionists, one thing becomes clear. They do not rely on extremes. They focus on simple foods that support digestion, energy, sleep and hormones over time. Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain has shared an Instagram video talking about five foods she eats every single day. In her own words, these are foods that give her “huge benefit” and help her stay consistent with her health.

Here's a breakdown:

1. Vegetable Juice After Workout

The nutritionist starts her day with a glass of vegetable juice post-workout. She explains that the fibre in vegetables gives her more fullness and helps stop cravings early in the day. This can be especially useful for people who feel hungry soon after exercising.

2. Dark Chocolate Before Bed

Before sleeping, she has at least one piece of dark chocolate. According to Jain, it helps curb sugar cravings and supports better sleep. Dark chocolate is also a natural source of magnesium, which helps relax the body and mind.

3. Black Coffee Before Workout

A cup of black coffee is part of her pre-workout routine. She says it gives her a natural energy boost for training. Coffee is rich in polyphenols, which are good for gut health and brain function.

4. Pumpkin Seeds Daily

Jain includes at least one tablespoon of pumpkin seeds every day. These seeds support hormonal health and can help make periods easier. They are also rich in zinc and healthy fats. Easy to add to salads, curd, or snacks.

5. Greek Yogurt For Protein

Her final daily food is a cup of Greek yoghurt. She uses it as a protein source and for its pre and probiotic benefits. Jain has it with lunch or as a snack. It supports gut health and keeps meals balanced.

The biggest takeaway from her video is simple. Healthy habits don't need to be complicated. When basics are done right and repeated daily, the body responds naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.