Ground Chia Seeds Vs Whole Chia Seeds: Nutritionist Explains Which One Is Healthier

Chia seeds are the edible seeds of a flowering plant in the mint family and are known as a nutritional heavyweight superfood. They contain a variety of nutrients, including fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and various vitamins and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus that are beneficial to your health, according to a report by Harvard Health Publishing (Harvard Medical School). But do you know which one is actually better between ground chia seeds and whole chia seeds?

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains, “When you consume whole chia seeds, they are definitely a good source of omega-3, protein, and soluble fibre as well.” But, according to her, ground chia seeds are considered better for maximum nutrient absorption and digestion.

Better Nutrient Absorption: She notes, “Grinding the chia seed makes it much more healthier for you because when you're grinding the chia, it breaks the outer shell. That makes the bioavailability and absorption of omega-3s, protein, and antioxidants much more higher.”

Higher Hydration: The nutritionist reveals, "Ground chia seeds also have a higher holding capacity, which means they can absorb much more water, hence improving your hydration."

Easier Digestion: According to Jain, "ground chia seeds can be much better for your gut health because they are much more easily digestible and also have higher short-chain fatty acid content as compared to whole chia".

At the end of the video, she recommends ground chia seeds as definitely the healthier option for someone who needs them.

One feature that keeps whole chia seeds ahead is their shelf life. However, the nutritionist also has a practical solution for this.

Since ground chia seeds can go rancid faster than whole chia seeds, as their protective shell is broken, she recommends, “Store it in an air-tight container in the fridge after grinding for up to 7 days.” This will not only increase their shelf life but also make it a much healthier way to consume chia seeds.

From this, we can understand that grinding chia seeds makes digestion easier and improves nutrient absorption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.