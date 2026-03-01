Doctor Explains Why Fibre Is the Most Underrated Nutrient For Your Gut, Shares Easy Ways To Add To Your Diet

Dietary fibre, found in plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, is extremely essential for digestive health, waste elimination, blood sugar regulation, cholesterol lowering and satiety. But Doctor Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard-, Stanford-, and AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist, reveals “fibre may be the most underrated nutrient for your gut”. Emphasising the importance of fibre for gut health, he shares why it is often overlooked compared to protein and calories.

5 Reasons Why Fibre Is Beneficial

In an Instagram post, he provides a comprehensive guide explaining why fibre is the most underrated nutrient for your gut.

Reason 1: Feeds Your Gut Bacteria

According to the gastroenterologist, fibre is food for your microbiome. He explains, "Gut bacteria ferment fibre into short-chain fatty acids that support gut lining health, immune balance and metabolic function." On the other hand, a lack of fibre in the body starves beneficial gut bacteria.

Reason 2: Supports Healthy Blood Sugar

The doctor also mentions that fibre slows digestion and glucose absorption, which further helps reduce sharp blood sugar spikes, improve satiety, and support insulin sensitivity, as your metabolism prefers slower fuel.

Reason 3: Improves Digestive Motility

Dr Sethi says, "Fibre adds bulk and softness to stool," and explains how this improves digestive health by enabling more regular bowel movements, reducing straining, and improving gut transit. "Your colon works best with volume," he shares.

Reason 4: Supports Heart & Liver Health

The AIIMS-trained doctor also mentions that soluble fibre binds bile acids and cholesterol. Citing various studies, he claims that higher fibre intake is linked to improved cholesterol markers, better metabolic health, and a lower risk of fatty liver. "Your gut and liver work as a team," he adds.

Reason 5: Helps Natural Appetite Control

According to Dr Sethi, fibre increases fullness hormones and slows gastric emptying. Hence, you feel satisfied for longer without needing to track calories. He further emphasises that this process is purely biological rather than a matter of willpower.

Why Most People Fall Short?

According to Dr Sethi:

Average intake: 10–15g/day

Recommended intake: 25–38g/day

He states, “Modern foods are calorie-dense but fibre-poor.”

So, here are some easy ways to add fibre to your diet:

Consume seeds daily

Eat berries daily

Choose whole grains over refined grains

The expert further clarifies how small habits add up.

The doctor also advises gradually increasing fibre intake, such as adding almost 5 grams per week, drinking enough water and engaging in light physical movement after meals, as your microbiome needs time to adapt.

He concludes, “Fibre isn't just about digestion. It supports your entire metabolic system.”

