What Happens When You Drink Contaminated Water? Health Effects Explained

Recently, the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been thrust into the spotlight as a major public health crisis erupted due to contaminated drinking water. In the Bhagirathpura locality, residents reported discoloured, foul-smelling tap water before thousands fell ill with vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration and fever after consuming it. Lab tests later confirmed that sewage had leaked into the municipal water supply, triggering a widespread waterborne disease outbreak, hospitalizing hundreds and leading to multiple deaths despite the city's reputation as India's cleanest.

Water contamination isn't unique to Indore. It's a global public health challenge. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), unsafe water and poor sanitation are major drivers of illnesses like bacterial gastroenteritis, cholera, typhoid, dysentery and hepatitis A, which can be fatal, especially in vulnerable populations.

Understanding what happens when people drink contaminated water, both immediately and over time, is crucial.

What Happens When You Drink Contaminated Water

Immediate Health Effects

Drinking water contaminated with pathogens like bacteria, viruses or parasites can lead to acute gastrointestinal illnesses. The most common consequences include:

Diarrhoea and vomiting, which can lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalance

Stomach cramps and nausea

Fever and weakness

In the Indore crisis, these symptoms appeared rapidly among locals consuming contaminated tap water, overwhelming clinics and leading to hospital admissions.

Pathogens commonly found in contaminated water, such as Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhi (typhoid), Vibrio cholerae (cholera) or rotaviruses, attack the digestive tract, triggering symptoms within hours to a few days after exposure.

Severe Infections and Complications

Infants, the elderly, pregnant women and individuals with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable. In severe cases, contaminated water can cause:

Severe dehydration, requiring intravenous fluids

Haemolytic uremic syndrome (a serious kidney condition)

Sepsis or systemic infections

Death, particularly in outbreak scenarios like Bhagirathpura where early warnings were ignored

According to WHO, about 1 million deaths each year, many among young children, are due to diarrhoea linked to unsafe water, sanitation and poor hygiene.

Chronic and Long-Term Health Risks

Repeated or prolonged exposure to contaminated water doesn't just cause short-term illness, it can lead to long-term health effects as well. These may result from continuous ingestion of water contaminated with chemicals or biological agents:

Liver and kidney damage from prolonged exposure to certain pollutants

Gastrointestinal disorders

Neurological effects from heavy metals such as lead or arsenic, which may be present in polluted water sources

Increased cancer risk with long-term ingestion of carcinogenic contaminants

Developmental problems in children exposed to toxic elements early in life

While the immediate crisis in Indore was linked to sewage contamination, other forms of water pollution, including agricultural runoff, industrial waste and naturally occurring toxic elements, can quietly affect health over years if left untreated.

Transmission of Waterborne Diseases

Contaminated water is a proven vehicle for waterborne diseases. Waterborne pathogens can spread rapidly through communities when people drink or prepare food with unsafe water. According to WHO, diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dysentery and hepatitis A remain major contributors to illness and mortality in regions with inadequate water treatment and sanitation.

How Symptoms Can Present and Spread

Symptoms of waterborne illness can vary based on the pathogen:

Bacterial infections: Typically cause diarrhoea, fever and vomiting within hours to days of ingestion.

Typically cause diarrhoea, fever and vomiting within hours to days of ingestion. Viral infections: May present similarly but sometimes with a longer incubation period.

May present similarly but sometimes with a longer incubation period. Parasitic infections: Such as giardiasis can develop over days to weeks and lead to prolonged digestive issues.

Communities affected by contaminated water often see surges of illness together, as happened in Indore, because everyone drawing from the same compromised supply is exposed.

Protecting Yourself from Contaminated Water

Boil or Treat Water: Boiling water effectively kills pathogens. In emergency situations, WHO recommends boiling or using appropriate water purification methods before drinking.

Boiling water effectively kills pathogens. In emergency situations, WHO recommends boiling or using appropriate water purification methods before drinking. Safe Storage and Handling: Keeping drinking water in clean, covered containers and using separate cups and utensils can reduce the risk of contamination after treatment.

Keeping drinking water in clean, covered containers and using separate cups and utensils can reduce the risk of contamination after treatment. Hygiene Practices: Handwashing with soap and clean water, especially before eating and after using the bathroom, breaks transmission pathways for pathogens.

Handwashing with soap and clean water, especially before eating and after using the bathroom, breaks transmission pathways for pathogens. Monitoring and Reporting: Promptly reporting strange changes in water quality, such as foul smell, taste or colour, can trigger early investigations and prevent outbreaks, as has been emphasised following the Indore crisis.

The Indore contaminated water crisis is a stark reminder that access to safe drinking water is fundamental to public health. Drinking contaminated water can lead to immediate and severe illnesses like diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration, as well as long-term health problems ranging from organ damage to developmental disorders and chronic diseases. Protecting water quality through proper treatment, vigilant monitoring, infrastructure maintenance and good hygiene practices is essential to prevent such tragedies. As cities and communities grapple with aging water systems and growing populations, ensuring safe drinking water must remain a top priority for public health and governance.

