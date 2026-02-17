7 Deaths In Haryana Village Amid Water Contamination Reports: Viral Hepatitis Symptoms, Prevention Explained

At least 12 people, including five children, have reportedly died in Chayansa village of Palwal district in Haryana. While health officials confirm seven deaths, locals say that the number is higher. Of these seven deaths, four of them have been confirmed to be due to Hepatitis B. According to reports, preliminary probe suggests that viral Hepatitis and a possible water contamination were behind the deaths, however, a confirmation is awaited. The deaths have prompted the authorities to deploy teams and test the blood samples of the residents. The seven people who died included two boys aged 9 and 14, two girls aged 9 and 15, a 42-year old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 67-year-old woman, the officials said.

The officials said four of them tested positive for Hepatitis B, which is a serious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis B Virus. Palwal Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar Vashishth, who visited the village on Sunday, told PTI on Monday that the situation is under control, though it is being monitored round-the-clock, with teams camping in the village for the past two weeks.

"Detailed records of the victims, medical history of the families, etc., are being prepared. The health department is collecting treatment records by contacting hospitals in Faridabad and Gurugram, including the Nalhar Medical College in Nuh, to ensure that the source of infection and the causes of its spread can be identified accurately," the deputy commissioner said.

The chief medical officer (CMO) of Palwal, Satinder Vashisth, said that no fresh deaths have been reported after February 11, with 2-3 patients still admitted to the hospital. "A total of seven deaths were reported between January 31 and February 11, after which no casualties were reported. The situation is under control now. Four deaths were due to acute Hepatitis or liver failure.

"Extensive screening and testing are underway. Blood samples are being tested for Hepatitis A, B, C, and E," Satinder Vashisth said.

What Is Viral Hepatitis?

This is a viral infection which causes inflammation in the liver. Viral hepatitis can be acute (short-term) and cause symptoms that last from a few weeks to a few months. However, it can also be chronic (long-term) that doesn't go away. People get this infection when they are exposed to hepatitis viruses. While these viruses are different, they have some symptoms in common.

Cleveland Clinic says that contact with infected blood or bodily fluids is the main way these viruses spread. Without treatment, the viruses can lead to life-threatening liver disease. There are vaccines that help prevent some types of viral hepatitis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.3 million people died from chronic viral hepatitis B and C in 2022. An estimated 254 million people are living with hepatitis B and 50 million people are living with hepatitis C worldwide.

There are five known types of viral hepatitis, and these include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, hepatitis D and hepatitis E.

Hepatitis A is caused by hepatitis A virus (HAV). You can get hepatitis A from eating contaminated food or water that contains the virus.

is caused by hepatitis A virus (HAV). You can get hepatitis A from eating contaminated food or water that contains the virus. Hepatitis B is the most common liver infection in the world. The hepatitis B virus (HBV) often causes short-term illness. However, in some cases, it can also be chronic.

is the most common liver infection in the world. The hepatitis B virus (HBV) often causes short-term illness. However, in some cases, it can also be chronic. Hepatitis C virus often spreads when people who have it share needles and syringes. This virus is more likely to become chronic.

virus often spreads when people who have it share needles and syringes. This virus is more likely to become chronic. Hepatitis D occurs in people who have hepatitis B. The hepatitis D virus (HDV) needs HBV to survive and spread.

occurs in people who have hepatitis B. The hepatitis D virus (HDV) needs HBV to survive and spread. Hepatitis E virus (HEV) usually goes away without treatment. However, you'll need treatment if you're pregnant. Hepatitis E in pregnancy can cause pregnancy complications or liver failure.

Symptoms Of Viral Hepatitis

Some of the common symptoms of the different types of viral hepatitis include:

Aching joints

Dark-coloured urine

Fatigue

Feeling sick to your stomach

Fever

Loss of appetite

Pale or clay-coloured stool

Skin or white of your eyes looks yellow (jaundice)

Stomach pain

Prevention Of Viral Hepatitis

There are vaccines that prevent viral hepatitis A and B, says the Cleveland Clinic. You can reduce your risk of developing other types of viral hepatitis if you:

Use a condom during sex

Don't share needles to take drugs

Practice good personal hygiene, like thorough handwashing with soap and water

(With PTI inputs)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.