Kerala Sees Rise In Hepatitis A Cases: Symptoms And Preventive Measures You Must Know

Kerala has been witnessing outbreaks of Hepatitis A for the past several years. As of December 30, 2025, the state reported a total of 31,536 confirmed and probable cases of Hepatitis A and 82 deaths, which is the highest till date. According to a report in The Hindu, widespread contamination of groundwater sources, huge gaps in sanitation and poor environmental public health in general has been causing these outbreaks. Along with these factors, epidemiological factors, such as the shift in the age group susceptible for infection, from early childhood to adolescence and young adulthood, have made the situation worse.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Hepatitis A causes mild to severe illness in an estimated 1.4 million people per year, with a further 113 million people being infected but not developing symptoms. It also estimates that in 2016, 7134 persons died from the condition worldwide.

What is Hepatitis A?

It is a viral infection that affects your liver and causes inflammation. Hepatitis A is caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV). WHO says that the virus primarily spreads when an uninfected (and unvaccinated) person consumes food or water that is contaminated with the faeces of an infected person. The disease is closely associated with unsafe water or food, inadequate santation, poor personal hygiene and oral-anal sex. Hepatitis A, hepatitis B and C, doesn't cause chronic liver disease but it can cause mild to severe symptoms. However, in rare cases, it causes fulminant hepatitis (acute liver failure), which is often fatal.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A

The symptoms of hepatitis A can appear between two to six weeks after infection, says Cleveland Clinic. This is also known as the incubation period when the virus replicates itself in the body. And when it has replicated itself enough to register as a threat, your immune system attacks it. This eventually causes the symptoms. Here, check out the symptoms.

Diarrhoea

Fatigue

Fever

Joint pain

Light-coloured poop and dark-coloured pee

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal pain, especially in the upper right

Yellow-coloured skin or eyes (jaundice).

Prevention of Hepatitis A

The infection usually spreads through contaminated food, water, or close contact with infected individuals. Here are some preventive measures that can help prevent the spread of hepatitis A.

Vaccination: The hepatitis A vaccine is the best way of prevention. It offers safe and long-lasting protection. Health experts recommend two doses, which is typically six months apart, for children starting at age 1, travelers to high-risk areas, men who have sex with men, or people with chronic liver disease. Unlike the disease, the vaccine cannot cause infection and provides immunity for decades, reducing the risk of outbreaks. Hand Hygiene: Frequent and thorough handwashing prevents the spread of the virus. Wash hands with soap and clean running water for at least 20 seconds; especially after toilet use, diaper changes, or before handling food. In places like daycares or households with infected individuals, this practice alone can prevent up to 50% of cases by removing viral particles. Safe Food and Water: Contaminated sources are a primary cause, so prioritise safety. Choose bottled or boiled water (rolling boil for one minute), avoid tap water, ice, or unpasteurised juices in regions with hepatitis A outbreaks. Cook foods thoroughly, peel fruits and vegetables yourself, and stay away from raw or undercooked shellfish, salads, or street vendor items. Personal and Sexual Precautions: Practice safe sex by using barriers like condoms during oral-anal contact. Never share needles or personal items like razors with infected people. Travel Tips: Consult a doctor a few weeks before trips to high-prevalence areas for vaccination. Communities can also promote clean water systems and food safety regulations to prevent large-scale infections.

