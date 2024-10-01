Hepatitis E: Here's Everything You Need To Know

hepatitis E can cause fever along with nausea, vomiting, etc.

Hepatitis E is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis E virus (HEV). It is a waterborne disease that primarily affects the liver and is most common in regions with poor sanitation, such as parts of Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Central America. Hepatitis E can be acute but usually does not become chronic, and in most cases, people recover fully. However, it can be dangerous for pregnant women and individuals with weakened immune systems. In this article, we discuss the signs, causes, and prevention tips for hepatitis E.

Causes

1. Contaminated water

The virus is most often spread through drinking water that has been contaminated with faeces containing the hepatitis E virus. Outbreaks typically occur in areas with poor sanitation or during natural disasters that disrupt water systems.

2. Undercooked or contaminated food

In some cases, eating raw or undercooked pork, deer, or shellfish (which may carry HEV) can also transmit the virus, especially in developed countries.

3. Poor hygiene practices

The virus can be transmitted through contact with an infected person's stool, such as when hygiene practices (like handwashing) are not followed after using the bathroom.

4. Blood transfusions

Rarely, hepatitis E can spread through transfusions of infected blood, especially in countries where the virus is endemic.

Signs

Hepatitis E usually presents symptoms after an incubation period of 2 to 6 weeks. While some cases may be asymptomatic (especially in children), the common signs and symptoms of hepatitis E include:

Fatigue: Feeling unusually tired and weak.

Jaundice: A yellowing of the skin and eyes caused by increased bilirubin levels.

Dark Urine and Pale Stools: The liver's reduced ability to process bilirubin causes darker urine and pale, clay-coloured stools.

Abdominal Pain: Typically felt in the upper right side of the abdomen, where the liver is located.

Nausea and Vomiting: A general feeling of sickness, including loss of appetite and frequent vomiting.

Fever: A mild fever may accompany other symptoms.

Joint and Muscle Pain: Body aches are common during the acute phase.

Enlarged Liver (Hepatomegaly): In some cases, the liver may become swollen and tender.

Prevention tips

Preventing hepatitis E involves proper hygiene and sanitation practices, especially in areas where the virus is prevalent. Here are some prevention strategies:

Always drink clean, safe, and treated water. If you are in a region with questionable water quality, boil water before drinking, or use bottled water for drinking and cooking. Especially in areas with poor sanitation, avoid eating raw or undercooked meats (especially pork and shellfish) and fruits or vegetables that may have been washed in contaminated water. Wash your hands frequently with soap and clean water, especially after using the bathroom, handling food, or coming into contact with potentially contaminated surfaces or materials. Ensure proper disposal of human waste and use appropriate sewage treatment systems to avoid contaminating water sources. In regions where hepatitis E is common, blood donations should be carefully screened for HEV. Although not widely available, a vaccine for hepatitis E (Hecolin) is licensed in China and may become more available in the future, especially in high-risk areas.

Follow these prevention tips and look out for the signs and causes to reduce your risk of hepatitis E.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.