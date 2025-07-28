World Hepatitis Day 2025: Factors That Might Put You At Risk

World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28 to raise global awareness about hepatitis, a group of infectious diseases known as Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, that primarily affect the liver. The day aims to promote better prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of hepatitis, which remains a major global health concern. Millions of people unknowingly live with chronic hepatitis infections that can lead to severe complications like liver cirrhosis or liver cancer. Several factors can increase one's risk of hepatitis, below we share some of these factors.

Theme

The 2025 theme, "Hepatitis: Let's Break It Down," emphasises the need for immediate steps to remove the financial, social, and systemic obstacles such as stigma that hinder progress toward eliminating hepatitis and preventing liver cancer.

10 Factors that might put you at risk of hepatitis

1. Unsafe blood transfusions

Receiving blood that hasn't been properly screened for viruses can expose you to hepatitis B or C. Though rare in many places due to improved blood safety protocols, this remains a concern in areas with limited healthcare infrastructure.

2. Sharing needles or syringes

Injecting drugs or receiving injections with shared or unsterilised needles can lead to transmission of hepatitis B and C. This includes not only illicit drug use but also certain traditional practices involving skin punctures.

3. Unprotected sexual contact

Having unprotected sex, especially with multiple partners, can increase the risk of contracting hepatitis B. The virus can be transmitted through bodily fluids during sexual activity.

4. Mother-to-child transmission

A mother infected with hepatitis B or C can pass the virus to her child during childbirth. Proper screening and timely vaccination of newborns can significantly reduce this risk.

5. Poor sanitation and contaminated food/water

Hepatitis A and E are commonly spread through ingestion of contaminated food or water, especially in areas with inadequate sanitation or during monsoon seasons when water contamination is more likely.

6. Lack of vaccination

Not being vaccinated for hepatitis A or B increases your vulnerability, particularly when traveling to areas where the viruses are more prevalent or during outbreaks.

7. Close contact with an infected person

Living with or caring for someone with hepatitis can increase the risk, especially through shared personal items like razors, toothbrushes, or nail clippers, which may come into contact with infected blood.

8. Tattoos and piercings with unsterile equipment

Getting a tattoo or body piercing from unregulated or unhygienic places can expose you to hepatitis B and C if the equipment is not sterilised properly.

9. Travel to high-risk areas

Visiting regions where hepatitis A, B, or E are common, especially without proper vaccination or preventive measures, puts travellers at higher risk of infection through contaminated food, water, or medical procedures.

10. Chronic alcohol use or liver disease

While not a direct cause of hepatitis infection, heavy alcohol use or existing liver damage can make the liver more vulnerable and worsen the effects of hepatitis, leading to faster progression of liver disease if infected.

Recognising and minimising these risks is essential to prevent infection and promote liver health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.