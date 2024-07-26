World Hepatitis Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Prevention Tips

Implementing these strategies can significantly reduce the risk of contracting hepatitis

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, often caused by viral infections but also due to other factors such as alcohol consumption, certain medications, and autoimmune diseases. The main types of viral hepatitis are hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, each with different modes of transmission and potential health impacts. World Hepatitis Day is observed annually as a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about hepatitis, promoting prevention, testing, and treatment, and advocating for better public health policies to combat the disease. Keep reading as we discuss the theme, history, and significance of World Hepatitis Day. We also list some prevention strategies to lower your risk of hepatitis.

Theme, History & Significance

The guidelines also emphasise improving diagnostics with point-of-care viral load testing, identifying hepatitis D through established testing protocols, and providing high-quality services. The theme for World Hepatitis Day 2024 is "It's time for action."

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 each year to raise awareness about hepatitis, a group of infectious diseases known as hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. This date was chosen to honour the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, the Nobel Laureate who discovered the hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for it.

Prevention strategies

1. Vaccination

Effective vaccines are available for Hepatitis A and B. Vaccination can prevent the infection. The vaccine stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies against the virus without causing the disease.

2. Safe injection practices

Avoid sharing needles. Using new, sterile needles for injections. It prevents transmission of blood-borne hepatitis viruses (B and C).

Photo Credit: Unsplash

3. Blood screening

Testing donated blood for hepatitis viruses can be helpful. It reduces the risk of transmission through blood transfusions.

4. Safe sexual practices

Use protection as it reduces the risk of transmission through sexual contact. It prevents direct contact with infected bodily fluids.

5. Hygienic food and water

Ensure you clean your food and water thoroughly. Properly cook food and use clean drinking water. It reduces the risk of hepatitis A and E, which spread through contaminated food and water.

6. Hand hygiene

Regular hand washing especially before eating and after using the toilet can help in prevention. It removes potential contaminants that can cause hepatitis A and E.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Avoiding sharing personal items

Do not share razors, toothbrushes, or nail clippers as personal items can carry blood. It prevents transmission through small amounts of blood.

8. Safe tattoo and piercing practices

Use sterile equipment and ensure that tattoo and piercing instruments are properly sterilised. It prevents blood-borne transmission of hepatitis B and C.

9. Hepatitis B immunoglobulin

It is given to infants born to hepatitis B-infected mothers and individuals after exposure. It provides immediate, short-term protection against hepatitis B.

10. Education and awareness

Public health campaigns can help in informing the public about hepatitis and how it spreads. This encourages behaviour changes that reduce the risk of transmission.

Photo Credit: iStock

Implementing these strategies can significantly reduce the risk of contracting hepatitis and help in the global effort to eliminate the disease as a public health threat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.