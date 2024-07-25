World Hepatitis Day 2024: Theme, Signs, Causes, Treatment & Prevention

World Hepatitis Day 2024: Understanding the signs and causes can help treat hepatitis

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. It's typically caused by a viral infection, but other factors such as heavy alcohol use, toxins, some medications, and certain medical conditions can also cause it. The main types of viral hepatitis are Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. In this article, we discuss why is World Hepatitis Day recognised. We also discuss in detail the various causes, signs and treatment options available for hepatitis. We also list preventive measures you should follow for better health.

World Hepatitis Day

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 each year to raise awareness of hepatitis, a disease that affects millions of people worldwide. The day aims to enhance the global response to viral hepatitis and encourages prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The theme for World Hepatitis Day changes annually to focus on different aspects of the disease and the efforts to combat it. This year's theme is “It's time for action”.

Causes

Viral infections

Hepatitis A: Caused by the Hepatitis A virus (HAV), usually transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food or water. Hepatitis B: Caused by the Hepatitis B virus (HBV), transmitted through contact with infectious body fluids, such as blood, semen, and vaginal secretions. Hepatitis C: Caused by the Hepatitis C virus (HCV), primarily spread through blood-to-blood contact. Hepatitis D: Caused by the Hepatitis D virus (HDV), a defective virus that only infects those already infected with HBV. Hepatitis E: Caused by the Hepatitis E virus (HEV), transmitted through ingestion of fecally contaminated water.

Non-viral causes

Alcoholic Hepatitis: Resulting from excessive alcohol consumption. Autoimmune Hepatitis: When the body's immune system attacks liver cells. Toxic Hepatitis: Caused by exposure to certain chemicals, drugs, or toxins.

Signs

Acute Hepatitis

Fatigue Flu-like symptoms Dark urine Pale stool Abdominal pain Loss of appetite Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Chronic Hepatitis

Can be asymptomatic for years Persistent fatigue Abdominal discomfort Joint pain Jaundice (in advanced stages)

Treatment

Hepatitis A: Usually does not require treatment; recovery is generally complete without lasting liver damage. Hepatitis B: Antiviral medications can help manage chronic hepatitis B, but there is no cure. Vaccination is available. Hepatitis C: Antiviral medications can cure the infection in most cases. Regular screening and early treatment are crucial. Hepatitis D: No specific antiviral treatment is available. Managing hepatitis B infection is essential. Hepatitis E: Typically resolves on its own; severe cases might require hospitalization.

Preventive measures

Hepatitis A and B vaccines are effective in preventing these infections.

Avoid sharing needles and other drug paraphernalia. Use barrier protection during sexual activity to reduce the risk of HBV and HCV transmission.

Practice good hand hygiene, especially after using the restroom and before eating, to prevent hepatitis A and E.

Ensure safe drinking water and proper sanitation.

Avoid consuming raw or undercooked shellfish.

Drink bottled or purified water, especially in areas with poor sanitation.

Limit alcohol consumption to reduce the risk of alcoholic hepatitis.

Avoid exposure to toxins and be cautious with medications that can cause liver damage.

Regular screening and monitoring for those at risk, especially for hepatitis B and C, can help in early detection and treatment.

Promote awareness and education about hepatitis transmission, prevention, and treatment options.

These measures can significantly reduce the incidence of hepatitis and its associated complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.