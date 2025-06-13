After Covid-19, Hepatitis A Outbreak in Kerala: What Are The Symptoms And Causes

Kerala is currently witnessing a sharp rise in hepatitis A infections in Avoly and nearby panchayats in Muvattupuzha, around 47 km from the city. The Health authorities have confirmed around 50 cases so far. The first case was reported on May 30. The incubation period for hepatitis A is two to six weeks, therefore, health authorities expect more cases to surface in the coming days.

Most infected individuals attended a wedding at Nadukkara ward in Avoly panchayat on May 3. The authorities suspect that contaminated food and water served at the function may have triggered the outbreak. Around 150 people from Avoly, Manjalloor and Arakuzha panchayats in Muvattupuzha and Idukki and Alappuzha districts attended the event.

Hepatitis A: Causes, symptoms and more

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that usually spreads from contaminated food or water or close contact with an infected person or object. Hepatitis viruses cause liver inflammation and affect your liver's ability to function.

What are the symptoms of hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A symptoms can include:

Fever

Loss of appetite

Diarrhea

Tiredness and weakness

Abdominal discomfort

Dark-coloured urine

Jaundice

Joint pain

Itchy skin

Not everyone who is infected will have all the symptoms. Symptoms are typically mild and go away in a few weeks. However, in some cases, symptoms can last for several months and even lead to severe illness.

How to prevent

Vaccination against hepatitis A is one of the most effective ways to prevent it. The vaccine is typically given in two shots. The first shot is followed by a booster shot. Other preventive measures include:

Avoid raw and undercooked meat and fish

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly and avoid pre-cut fruits and vegetables.

Practice good hygiene, especially after using the toilet or changing a diaper and before preparing food or eating

Ensure adequate supplies of safe drinking water

Use of safer sex practices

According to the World Health Organisation, most individuals recover fully from hepatitis A with lifelong immunity. However, a very small proportion of people infected with hepatitis A could die from fulminant hepatitis.

