Neem For Liver Health And More: 6 Benefits You Didn't Know About

The liver is the body's largest internal organ, the body's primary repair shop, but it gets overshadowed by the crises in other organs most of the time. Most people only know the liver as a detoxifying organ that filters out toxins, be it environmentally due to air pollution spikes or ingested through food sources. The keeping your liver hale and hearty offers surprising systemic health benefits that stretch far beyond filtering toxins, impacting everything from the skin to mood. In order to maintain liver health, it can often be helpful to look at traditional Indian remedies that are backed by modern science too. One such remedy is offered by neem, a medicinal plant widely recognized for its detoxifying, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties.

Along with being beneficial for the liver, neem has other surprising health benefits that are based on emerging scientific research and of course, traditional wisdom.

Neem And Liver Health

The sky-high antioxidants in the pungent-smelling neem leaves help filter toxins that may be environmentally or internally present. These antioxidants scavenge free radicals, reducing oxidative stress, and damage to the cells of the liver. There are animal studies that suggest neem leaf extracts may help protect the liver from damage caused by certain chemicals present in medications. The extracts stabilize the enzymes in the liver and increase the antioxidant levels.

Other Health Benefits Of Neem Leaves

Neem is a well-known plant that has a host of health benefits for the entire body. From its antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties to the consumption of young neem leaves for digestive health. The immense health benefits of neem make it a must-consumed traditional remedy for overall well-being. The surprising health benefits of neem can be as follows:

Skin And Hair Health

Neem acts as an antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and it's anti-everything that is bad for the body. The powerhouse properties of neem make it popular for treating acne, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin infections. In addition, neem is anti-aging as it protects the skin from environmental damage, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Neem oil and extracts are a powerful deterrent to control dandruff, soothe an irritated scalp, and treat head lice as well.

Oral And Dental Health

Neem twigs or datun have been traditionally used as toothbrushes, but modern research in the Journal of Pharmacognosy Reviews(2015) has active compounds like nimbidin, azadirachtin, and nimbinin that are responsible for neem's antibacterial activity. This journal has documented that neem extracts can inhibit the growth of common oral pathogens. But, it is necessary to be cautious of the seasonal temperature and thoroughly clean the datun before using it as an oral health support. In addition, neem can help prevent plague bacteria, gingivitis, and other oral health issues.

Immunity Booster

The antimicrobial powerhouse helps the body fight of various infections in the gut and on the skin. The compounds present in neem strengthen the immune system and prime the body to fight infections. Neem also acts as an anti-cancer agent, as the research in the Current Medicinal Chemistry(2005) details the compounds present in neem that inhibit the formation of cancer cells in the body.

Digestive Aid

The young neem leaves have anti-diabetic properties as their consumption can help regulate blood sugar levels. Along with this, ingesting young neem leaves, which are less bitter than full-grown neem leaves, can support digestive health by reducing acidity. The antibacterial properties in neem kill harmful gut bacteria and cleanse the colon. In addition, neem also helps in purifying the blood by filtering toxins.

Anti-Inflammatory

Neem is a powerful agent that reduces inflammation and discomfort, making it useful for conditions like arthritis and joint pain. Neem leaf extracts also help in combating cigarette smoke, which makes it effective while living in areas with record-high air pollution.

Filtering Air Pollutants

Neem trees, scientifically known as Azadirachta indica, are recognized for their ability to filter air pollutants and are considered excellent natural air filter as it is stated in Environmental Pollution (2020). This makes planting neem plants in heavily polluted areas to ease the presence of pollutants in the air.

Even though the health benefits of neem are manifold, there is a need to be cautious. as moderation is key, as overconsumption of neem can have adverse effects on the kidneys and liver when consumed in high doses. And neem can interact with certain medications, so check with a certified medical professional before deciding on what kind of neem can be beneficial as per their properties.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

