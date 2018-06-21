Hyderabad Scientists Use Neem As A Tool To Fight Cancer: 6 Amazing Benefits Of Neem

Highlights
- Nimbolide in neem can be helpful for curing cancer
- Consuming neem regularly is strongly linked to reduced inflammation
- Neem is strongly linked to a lower demand of insulin in the human body
Neem is one of the most important medicinal plants native to the Indian subcontinent. To know the many benefits of neem, keep reading...
So without much delay, let's take a look at health benefits of neem.
1. Antibacterial properties
Neem is widely known for its antibacterial and antimicrobial effects. The extracts of this herb strengthen your immune system which keeps your overall health protected. The herb is usually seen as a natural remedy for skin problems, but neem has many other health benefits to offer.
2. Detoxifies your body
Every day your body is exposed to a number of toxins, be it through pollution or through unhealthy additives in your food. These toxins are to blame for free radical damage. Consuming neem in any form is linked to detoxification of your body. Neem stimulates your liver and kidneys to perform their functions and detoxify the body effectively. It optimizes the metabolic activities of your body and helps it remove toxins naturally.
3. Benefits gastric health
Consuming neem regularly is strongly linked to reduced inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. This helps in naturally treating ulcers, constipation, infections and other conditions linked to your gastrointestinal tract. It helps your body recover from infections and stomach flus which can destroy the good bacteria in your gut.
4. Controls diabetes
Controlling diabetes is one of the most important benefits of neem. Neem is strongly linked to a lower demand of insulin in the human body. Chemical components of neem ensure that the human body is receiving an appropriate amount of insulin and is utilizing it as required. This can be very helpful for diabetes patients. It may also prevent a person form developing diabetes in the first place. It can help diabetics reduce their dependency on insulin therapy.
5. Improves oral health
Neem is used as an important ingredient in oral healthcare products these days. From toothpastes to mouthwashes, neem in included in all products. This is credited to the antibacterial properties of neem. It kills the bacteria present beneath the gums and treats problems like bad breath naturally.
6. Benefits for reproductive health
Those who are looking for natural ways to avoid conceiving, neem can be quite helpful. This herb reduces your chances of conception without harming your reproductive health or libido. It can also help you reduce the risk of sexually transmitted diseases.
