Hyderabad Scientists Use Neem As A Tool To Fight Cancer: 6 Amazing Benefits Of Neem

Benefits of neem: Nimbolide in neem found effective for cancer

Highlights Nimbolide in neem can be helpful for curing cancer Consuming neem regularly is strongly linked to reduced inflammation Neem is strongly linked to a lower demand of insulin in the human body

You must have heard about the medicinal benefits of neem and how it is used in Ayurvedic concoctions to treat a wide variety of health problems naturally. But most recently, scientists from Hyderabad made a startling discovery about this herb. They showed how neem can be used as a weapon against cancer. The revealed that a phytochemical obtained from this herb, namely Nimbolide, can be helpful for curing cancer. This compound has been deemed effective for a number of cancers. However, researchers for long have neglected the use of Nimbolide in commercial drugs for cancer . Recent discovery shows that oral use of this compound may not be quite effective for cancer because that way, the body fails to absorb Nimbolide properly. This has become a major hurdle in the manufacturing process of Nimbolide-based drugs. Experts at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research have successfully cleared this dilemma and paved way for the use of neem in cancer treatment. The compound was tested for throat, pancreas and prostate cancers and the results revealed a high success rate for them all.Also read: How Ginger Is More Effective Than Chemotherapy In Treating Cancer

Neem is one of the most important medicinal plants native to the Indian subcontinent. To know the many benefits of neem, keep reading...

So without much delay, let's take a look at health benefits of neem.

1. Antibacterial properties

Neem is widely known for its antibacterial and antimicrobial effects. The extracts of this herb strengthen your immune system which keeps your overall health protected. The herb is usually seen as a natural remedy for skin problems, but neem has many other health benefits to offer.



2. Detoxifies your body

Every day your body is exposed to a number of toxins, be it through pollution or through unhealthy additives in your food. These toxins are to blame for free radical damage. Consuming neem in any form is linked to detoxification of your body. Neem stimulates your liver and kidneys to perform their functions and detoxify the body effectively. It optimizes the metabolic activities of your body and helps it remove toxins naturally.



Also read: Here's How You Can Curb Cancer Pain

3. Benefits gastric health

Consuming neem regularly is strongly linked to reduced inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. This helps in naturally treating ulcers, constipation, infections and other conditions linked to your gastrointestinal tract. It helps your body recover from infections and stomach flus which can destroy the good bacteria in your gut.

4. Controls diabetes

Controlling diabetes is one of the most important benefits of neem. Neem is strongly linked to a lower demand of insulin in the human body. Chemical components of neem ensure that the human body is receiving an appropriate amount of insulin and is utilizing it as required. This can be very helpful for diabetes patients. It may also prevent a person form developing diabetes in the first place. It can help diabetics reduce their dependency on insulin therapy.



Also read: Your Body Shows Signs Of Cancer, Know Them

5. Improves oral health

Neem is used as an important ingredient in oral healthcare products these days. From toothpastes to mouthwashes, neem in included in all products. This is credited to the antibacterial properties of neem. It kills the bacteria present beneath the gums and treats problems like bad breath naturally.

6. Benefits for reproductive health

Those who are looking for natural ways to avoid conceiving, neem can be quite helpful. This herb reduces your chances of conception without harming your reproductive health or libido. It can also help you reduce the risk of sexually transmitted diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



