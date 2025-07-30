Ronit Roy On Smriti Irani's Comeback In <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2</i>: "Unfortunately It Did Not Work Out For Me, But..."

Ekta Kapoor's most loved television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which had premiered back in 2000, recently made a comeback with a limited reboot series. The first episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered yesterday, July 29, 2025.

Ronit Roy had played the role of Mihir Virani in the acclaimed show from 2000 to 2008. He had replaced the OG Mihir - Amar Upadhyay. He recently shared how happy he was to see Kyunki returning after 25 years.

Ronit Roy is currently busy with his show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. He was also recently seen in the film Maa, led by Kajol.

The actor who had played the iconic role of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for 8 years, reacted to the news of the show returning with a reboot version that has got everyone talking.

Ronit Roy told ETimes, "I am happy that they decided to bring back Kyunki. Unfortunately, it did not work out for me, but, of course, Kyunki is a show that has been very close to my heart. I did Kyunki for eight years of my life. And I wish the cast and crew of Kyunki, and the makers, the very best. Looking forward to watching it."

Ronit Roy also shared his views on being a part of a long-term show on television again. He said, "So I'm not averse to doing a long show or being on television for a long time. However, as I mentioned, there is still much to be desired on television. 25 years since I began. The world has changed. Some things need to be fixed regarding television. So once that happens, I will likely be back. Till such time, I'm happy where I am."

He also commented on the changes witnessed on television in the last few years, "I really don't know. This has been a short outing for me. But I can just say that I started doing mainstream television in 2000. And we are in 2005. There is much to be desired. Let me just put it that way."

Originally aired from July 2000 to November 2008 on Star Plus, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolved around the ideal daughter-in-law, Tulsi Virani (played by Smriti Irani), the daughter of a pandit who marries Mihir, the grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani.

Apart from Smriti and Amar Upadhyay, the show also featured Inder Kumar, Ronit Roy, Mandira Bedi and Achint Kaur.

