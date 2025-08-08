<i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2</i> Tops TRP Charts, Beats Rupali Ganguly's <i>Anupamaa</i>

Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has made a strong comeback with its second season, broadcaster Star Plus announced on Thursday.

What's Happening

In its launch week, the show recorded over 1.659 billion minutes of watch time across television and streaming platforms.

The Ekta Kapoor-created show, which premiered on July 29, received an overwhelming response. It attracted 31.1 million TV viewers in just four days.

Of these, 15.4 million tuned in for the premiere episode alone, according to a press release.

This performance makes it the highest-rated fiction launch across general entertainment channels (GECs) in recent times and the biggest-ever GEC fiction debut across both television and digital in India, the release added.

The show also topped the weekly television rating points (TRP) charts, tying with Anupamaa at a TRP of 2.3, as per data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC).

It ranked ahead of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.0), Laughter Chefs (2.0), and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (1.9), cementing its position as the most-watched fiction show of the week.

Background

In this revival of the early 2000s prime-time hit, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani returns as the iconic Tulsi Virani, alongside a mix of familiar faces and new cast members.

"The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has proven that great storytelling never loses its power. We approached this launch with a two-fold vision: to reignite the deep nostalgia associated with one of India's most iconic shows, while also crafting a contemporary storyline and viewing experience that resonates with today's audiences. The record-breaking numbers across Star Plus reaffirm our belief in the timeless appeal of compelling narratives. This launch is a cultural moment that bridges generations, and we are proud to have delivered it to millions of homes across platforms," Sumanta Bose, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (Star Plus and Bharat, Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati), JioStar, said in a statement.

The show has also generated over 17,300 mentions across social media platforms, according to the channel.

The reboot has brought back popular characters such as Tulsi Virani, played by Smriti Irani, and Mihir Virani, played by Amar Upadhyay, along with a younger cast.

The first season, produced by Balaji Telefilms under Ekta Kapoor, premiered in 2000 and went on to become one of Indian television's longest-running and most popular daily soaps.