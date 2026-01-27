Inside <i>Anupamaa</i> Actress Adrija Roy's Intimate South Indian Engagement Ceremony with Vignuesh Iyer

Adrija Roy, best known to viewers as Raahi from the popular TV show Anupamaa, has announced her engagement to longtime partner Vignuesh Iyer. She shared the news on social media along with several photographs from the ceremony.

About Adrija Roy's Engagement

Adrija wore a traditional silk saree for the occasion, paired with gold jewellery, including a kundan necklace, layered earrings, a maang tika, bangles, and rings. The actress completed her look with a small bindi. Vignuesh chose a printed kurta paired with a white dhoti, complementing her South Indian attire.

The pictures show the couple exchanging rings, walking together, and sharing quiet, candid moments.

Adrija captioned her post, "Engaged to the love I prayed for. From a simple hello, to a sacred promise - my heart feels home. I love you my love." Take a look:

The post went viral soon after it was shared on social media, with netizens flooding the comments section with compliments. Adrija's Anupamaa co-stars, including Ishita Dixit, Krutika Desai, Shivam Khajuria, Manish Naggdev, Baseer Ali, Mohsin Khan, and Arjit Taneja, among others, congratulated her.

The engagement was held on January 25 at Vignuesh's farmhouse in the presence of close family and friends.

About Adrija Roy

Adrija Roy rose to fame through her character Raahi in Anupamaa, where she plays a determined and empathetic young woman. She began her acting career in 2016 with the Bengali daily soap Bedini Moluar Kotha and later appeared in popular shows such as Potol Kumar Gaanwala, Durga Durgeshwari, Jai Kali Kalkattawali, and Sanyashi Raja, among others.

She later transitioned to Hindi television, taking on the lead role of Charu in Durga Aur Charu (2023), followed by roles in Imlie and Kundali Bhagya as Dr Palki Khurana, before joining Anupamaa as Raahi (Aadhya) Kapadia.



