Indus Tap To Pak Turned Off, India Invites Tenders For Hydro Project In J&K

The Centre set in motion plans to build the 1,856 MW Sawalkote Hydro Project on Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Tenders were invited for the project, which is expected to add to the challenges being faced by Pakistan following India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The new project will come up near Sidhu village in Ramban district of the Union Territory.The last date for online submission of bids is September 10.

Though conceived in the 1960s, this project, along with several others, had been in the freezer. After the suspension of the Indus water treaty, the government planned to push ahead with the construction of six stalled projects in the region.

Besides the 1,856 MW project in Sawalkot, there are the Kirthai I and I facilities that will generate a combined 1,320 MW, and a 1,000 MW facility in Pakal Dul, as well as three others making a total of 2,224 MW.

Once these six are completed, Jammu and Kashmir could generate up to 10,000 MW of electricity, and there could be more water for irrigation and domestic consumption in the plains.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the point in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday while responding to the special discussion on Operation Sindoor.

"The Indus Water Treaty was one-sided and the farmers of India also have the right over the water, and now in a short time, drinking water will reach Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi from river Indus," he had told Rajya Sabha.

The Indus Water Treaty was put on hold after the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 people were killed. The decision has not been revoked despite appeals from Pakistan.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, foreign minister S Jaishankar said, "The Indus Water Treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan irrevocably gives up its support of terrorism. We have warned that Blood and water will not flow together".