"Ridiculously High": Photo Of Hyderabad School's Rs 2.5 Lakh Fee For Nursery Goes Viral

A photo showing the fee structure of a private school in Hyderabad went viral on social media as it mentions that the annual fee for the nursery is Rs 2,51,000. Anuradha Tiwari, founder of the Dharma Party of India, shared the fee structure in a post on X (formerly Twitter), which sparked debate over educational affordability and transparency for middle-income families in India.

Class- Nursery

Fees - Rs 2,51,000/-



Now, learning ABCD will cost you Rs 21,000 per month.



What are these schools even teaching to justify such a ridiculously high fee? pic.twitter.com/DkWOVC28Qs — Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) July 30, 2025

"Now, learning ABCD will cost you Rs 21,000 per month. What are these schools even teaching to justify such a ridiculously high fee," she wrote in the caption.

As per the school's fee structure, the fee for pre-primary I and II is Rs 2,42,700 annually. Meanwhile, the fee for classes 1 and 2 is Rs 2,91,460 annually.

Some netizens have expressed frustration over the high fees, questioning the logic behind such charges for early education. Meanwhile, some suggested simply avoiding such institutions.

"If one cannot afford the fees, don't send your kids to this school. Simple and straight," a user said.

"This entire process has become a sort of scam. Certain things need to be regulated effectively," another said.

"India needs to reform its education policy because the Board exams are easy, and competitive exams are hard, so then comes private coaching, and because of the private coaching, India's education fees and inflation are very high. A large number of people go to private coaching institutes, and private coaching institutes do as they want and increase the fees as per their own wish," a third user commented.

Nasr School hasn't responded to the online criticism.

Recently, Ashish Singhal, co-founder of CoinSwitch and Lemonn, discussed a similar issue of rising school fees for primary classes as he highlighted a report which stated that the fees are increasing by 10-30% every year, outpacing middle-class income growth.

In a LinkedIn post, Mr Singhal claimed that school expenses now consume nearly 19% of household income, and parents are even taking EMIs for kindergarten fees.