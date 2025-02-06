4-Year-Old Girl Run Over By School Bus In Hyderabad

A four-year-old girl was mowed down by a school bus in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The girl was identified as Ritwik, a Lower Kindergarten student at Sri Chaitanya School.

Eyewitnesses said the incident took place in Hanuman Hills, Hayathnagar, after Ritwik got dropped home after school on the bus.

She was walking towards her house when the driver, who did not notice her, reversed the vehicle. The bus ran over the child, causing fatal injuries.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Police said they have registered a case and a probe is underway. The driver's negligence is being cited as the cause of the accident.