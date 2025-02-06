Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

4-Year-Old Girl Run Over By School Bus In Hyderabad

The girl was identified as Ritwik, a Lower Kindergarten student at Sri Chaitanya School.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
4-Year-Old Girl Run Over By School Bus In Hyderabad
The incident took place in Hanuman Hills, Hayathnagar.
Hyderabad:

A four-year-old girl was mowed down by a school bus in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The girl was identified as Ritwik, a Lower Kindergarten student at Sri Chaitanya School.

Eyewitnesses said the incident took place in Hanuman Hills, Hayathnagar, after Ritwik got dropped home after school on the bus.

She was walking towards her house when the driver, who did not notice her, reversed the vehicle. The bus ran over the child, causing fatal injuries.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Police said they have registered a case and a probe is underway. The driver's negligence is being cited as the cause of the accident.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hyderabad, Hyderabad School Bus Accident, Sri Chaitanya School
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.