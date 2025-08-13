Babies Sold For Rs 4.5 Lakh: Hyderabad IVF Scam Exposes Child Trafficking

No surrogacy procedure was undertaken at Universal Srushti Fertility Centre in Secunderabad, which operated multiple centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, offering In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and surrogacy services for the last 15 years.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Hyderabad police North Zone DCP S Rashmi Perumal said all the babies handed over as surrogate babies had been bought from a biological parent and had no genetic link with the couple who had paid up to Rs 35 lakh to get a biological baby.

Eight new criminal cases have been registered in the ongoing investigation into a massive fake surrogacy and child trafficking racket, against Dr Athaluri Namrata, the owner of Universal Srushti Fertility centers, and her associates.

"They exploited the desperation of couples who want a baby, and also the vulnerability of a biological parent who is unable to keep a baby," Ms Rashmi explained.

The latest development brings the total number of individuals arrested to 25, including four doctors, lab technicians, managers, agents, and the biological parents of trafficked babies.

The initial investigation began with a complaint on July 27 by a couple from Rajasthan who found out through an independent DNA test that the baby given to them after a 'surrogacy' procedure had no genetic link to either parent.

The probe uncovered a sprawling criminal network that allegedly exploited childless couples. According to the police, the accused operated under the guise of providing fertility treatments and surrogacy services, but they were running an organised baby-selling syndicate.

The modus operandi involved charging desperate couples exorbitant fees, sometimes as high as Rs30 to Rs 40 lakh, for fake surrogacy procedures. After collecting biological samples, the couple would be told the embryo has been created and implanted and nine months later, the clinic would hand over babies procured from vulnerable mothers through a network of agents.

The victims were deceived with falsified medical and DNA reports to make them believe the child was biologically theirs. The agents were reportedly paid a fraction of the amount, with a girl fetching Rs 3.5 lakh and a boy Rs 4.5 lakh. The biological parents, for instance, were paid Rs 90,000.

It is unclear what the centre did with sperm and eggs collected and the embryos created, said DCP Rashmi.

The eight new cases registered at Gopalapuram Police Station reveal a pattern of grave deception and fraud.

A couple was charged Rs 22 lakh for a surrogacy procedure. They were later shown a dead child, which the investigation revealed was unrelated to the couple and had died due to health complications.

Another couple paid Rs 19 lakh for surrogacy and was given a pre-term girl. A subsequent DNA test confirmed the baby was not biologically related to them, leading to threats from the accused when confronted.

Two babies meant to grow up in loving families have now been sent to Shishu Vihar, a government centre for babies, as their biological parents abandoned them, and prospective parents rejected them as they felt cheated and had no biological link with the baby.

Dr Suri Shrimathi, a 90-year-old gynaecologist, was a victim of identity fraud, with her name and medical license being used on official clinic documents without her knowledge.

The 25 arrested individuals, including Dr Namrata and her son, an advocate named Pachipala SS Jayanth Krishna, have been remanded to judicial custody. The list of the arrested also includes several doctors, lab technicians, and agents from multiple cities, highlighting the network's extensive reach.

Police have revealed that Dr Namrata has a history of criminal activity, with about 15 cases previously registered against her in cities including at Hyderabad's Gopalapuram police station, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur. These cases involve cheating, child trafficking, and medical fraud, with some having been compromised while others are still under trial.

Due to the gravity of the offences and the complex nature of the criminal syndicate, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner has ordered the cases to be transferred to the Central Crime Station's Special Investigation Team for further probe.

DCP S Rashmi Perumal has issued a public warning, urging people to be cautious of fraudulent fertility services. She stressed that commercial surrogacy is illegal in India and advised the public only to consult licensed and legally compliant medical professionals.

The Telangana government has also ordered an inspection of all fertility centres in the state.