Couple Finds Surrogate Baby Has No Genetic Links To Them, Doctor Among 10 Arrested In Hyderabad

A case of illegal surrogacy and sperm trafficking racket has been busted in Secunderabad, leading to the arrest of ten people, including a doctor - Dr Namrata - who was the manager of Universal Srushti Fertility Centre in Regimental Bazaar.

The crackdown comes after a complaint from a distraught couple who discovered, through independent DNA testing, that the child born to a surrogate arranged by the clinic was not genetically related to them.

Hyderabad North Zone DCP Rashmi Perumal said the operation allegedly involved luring poor people into surrogacy and the illicit inter-state transfer of reproductive materials.

The elaborate cheating racket came to light when a couple from Rajasthan, now residing in Secunderabad, lodged a formal complaint with the police. They had paid Rs 35 lakh to the Srushti Fertility Centre last year for a surrogacy procedure. However, upon the birth of the baby this year, their request for DNA verification of the surrogate mother was repeatedly delayed by Dr Namrata.

The couple then arranged for independent DNA tests in Delhi. The results confirmed their worst fears: the child shared no genetic link with them.

In June, when confronted with the DNA evidence, Dr Namrata reportedly admitted to a "mix-up" and requested time to resolve the issue. However, she subsequently disappeared, prompting the couple to approach the Gopalapuram police.

Acting swiftly, the police conducted late-night raids at the Universal Srushti Fertility Centre, interrogating staff until the early hours of the morning. During the operation, crucial documents were seized, and sperm samples were preserved for forensic examination.

The investigation has since unveiled a deeply entrenched interstate network. It was discovered that the clinic was allegedly involved in the illegal collection and transportation of sperm and eggs to other states, including Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The fertility centre was found to be collaborating with an unlicensed firm named Indian Sperm Tech.

As the probe widened, police arrested Pankaj Soni, the regional manager of Indian Sperm Tech, along with six other individuals identified as Sampath, Srinu, Jitender, Shiva, Manikantha, and Boro. These individuals are believed to have been actively involved in sourcing and shipping reproductive material across states.

DCP Rashmi Perumal said Dr Namrata had collected over Rs 35 lakh from the aggrieved couple for surrogacy services. It was also revealed that a woman was brought from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam by flight for the delivery, with Dr Namrata allegedly convincing the couple that the baby born to this woman was theirs through surrogacy. Investigations indicate that Dr Namrata lured poor people to act as surrogates.

The authorities are now working to uncover the full extent of this illicit operation, including potential violations of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, surrogacy laws, and other medical ethics regulations.

Officials suspect that more fertility centres and agents may be involved in this widespread network.