In Hyderabad IVF, Surrogacy Scam: One Couple Cheated Of Rs 44 Lakh, Another Rs 25 Lakh

The alleged IVF and surrogacy scam linked to the Universal Srushti Fertility Centre in Hyderabad has deepened, with police registering four additional FIRs following new complaints from a growing number of victims, including an NRI couple.

The new complaints, filed with the Gopalpuram Police Station, accuse the centre's management of an elaborate scheme involving fraud, medical malpractice, and financial extortion.

The latest developments bring to light the transnational reach of the alleged racket and a suspected organised network operating across the state.

Police sources indicate that the investigation intensified after several new victims came forward with documented evidence, including medical reports and financial transaction details.

The complaints paint a picture of a well-coordinated scam where childless couples were allegedly lured with false promises of parenthood through IVF and surrogacy procedures.

One couple from Nalgonda district claimed they were cheated of Rs 44 lakh. They named Dr Namratha, the fertility manager, along with Dr Sadanandam, Chenna Rao, Archana, and Surekha as individuals who played active roles in the fraudulent scheme.

One of the new complaints was filed by an NRI couple who claimed to have been allegedly duped of Rs 25 lakh. This suggests that the scam has a wider international dimension, with the centre accused of targeting non-resident Indians who were desperate to have children.

In a separate case, a Hyderabad-based woman accused Dr Namratha of administering unnecessary hormone injections under the guise of fertility treatment. She claimed to have been financially extorted through a network of individuals, including Dr Vidyulatha, Kalyani, Seshagiri, and Srinivasa Reddy, all of whom are staff members linked to the fertility centre.

Investigators believe the scam may be part of a larger, well-coordinated racket that exploits legal loopholes and the emotional vulnerability of childless couples. Police are now probing links between the accused and possible external facilitators, and further arrests are anticipated.

The investigation began earlier this year when initial complaints were filed by couples who felt misled and exploited by the fertility centre. The formal investigation has since uncovered a pattern of deceit and extortion.

The authorities are currently examining clinic records and financial trails to build a watertight case. Legal experts anticipate that with more victims likely to come forward, the case could lead to criminal proceedings under multiple sections, including cheating, criminal conspiracy, and violations of medical ethics.