80 Couples May Have Been Cheated In Surrogacy, IVF Scam In Telangana

As many as 25 people have been arrested by the Hyderabad Police in the ongoing probe into the surrogacy and baby trafficking racket at the Universal Srushti Fertility Centre in Secunderabad.

The latest eight individuals arrested include agents, staff members of the clinic, and even the biological parents of an infant. This followed the custodial interrogation of the prime accused, Dr A Namratha who is suspected to have cheated as many as 80 couples.

The investigation, which began after a couple discovered a baby given to them through surrogacy was not biologically theirs, has expanded to include multiple cases of cheating and fraud.

The North Zone district police have registered eight FIRs so far, with new complaints continuing to surface. Whether surrogate babies should be genetically tested to see if their DNA matches either of the adoptive parents, should it be made mandatory, is also being debated.

Victims were allegedly charged exorbitant fees, ranging from Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 44 lakh, for In vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy services, only to be given a child with no genetic link to them. In some cases, the clinic allegedly failed to provide a child at all, even after receiving full payment.

Investigators have unearthed evidence suggesting that the network, led by Dr Namratha, may have trafficked more babies than previously known.

Senior officials said they do not yet know the full extent of the deceit but the possibility of more victims is being actively investigated. The probe has also revealed that the racket had a wide network of agents, including some from outside Telangana, who were responsible for luring vulnerable women to become surrogate mothers or sell their infants.

The focus is also on the financial trail, with police examining digital and cash transactions to determine the flow of money and possible tax evasion. The money laundering angle is also being investigated and the authorities have said they may alert the Enforcement Directorate if evidence of this is found.

This even as five of the accused, including Dr Namratha, have filed for bail and police want custody for further questioning.

The Telangana government has also formed a high-level committee to inspect private IVF clinics and fertility centers across the state. The committee has been asked to verify compliance with the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, and will submit its findings within ten days.

Among those taken into custody is Dr Vidyulatha, a medical practitioner from Visakhapatnam, who is accused of being a close associate of Dr Namratha and assisting in the drafting of fake medical notes and facilitating illegal procedures.

A new and significant charge of impersonation has also been added to the case. This follows the discovery that Dr Namratha allegedly used the medical license of a 94-year-old doctor without his knowledge to carry out unauthorized procedures. The police suspect that certificates from other qualified doctors may also have been misused, prompting a separate FIR to be filed.

The investigation has reportedly revealed a disturbing pattern of deceit, where Dr Namratha allegedly insisted couples opt for surrogacy even when they were medically fit for natural conception. The clinic would then use newborns obtained through other means, including from poor families, and pass them off as the biological children of the commissioning couples, it is alleged.