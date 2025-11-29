Japan Unveils Human Washing Machine, Now You Can Get Washed Like Laundry

A next-generation “human washing machine” that captured attention at the World Expo in Osaka has now hit the market in Japan. Developed by Japanese tech company Science, the capsule-style device lets users lie inside, close the lid, and enjoy a full-body cleanse-minus the spinning, accompanied by soothing music.

Nicknamed the “human washer of the future,” the device drew massive crowds during the six-month-long expo, which wrapped up in October after attracting over 27 million visitors. The concept is a modern revival of a similar invention featured at the 1970 Osaka Expo, which left a lasting impression on Science's current president, who saw it as a young boy.

According to company spokeswoman Sachiko Maekura, the new machine not only cleans the body but also "washes the soul," using sensors to monitor the user's heartbeat and vital signs throughout the process.

Interest from international businesses, including a US resort company, prompted Science to commercialize the prototype. The first unit has been purchased by a hotel in Osaka, which plans to offer the unique service to its guests.

According to Japan Times, electronics retailer Yamada Denki has also purchased the Mirai Human Washing Machine in hopes of boosting foot traffic to its stores. A demonstration unit will be on display starting December 25, along with an experience corner for visitors, Yamada Holdings announced on Wednesday.

Due to its novelty, the company plans to produce only about 50 units. Local media reports estimate the price at around 60 million yen (approximately $385,000).

"We want people who could not visit the expo to experience this technology," Science Chairman Yasuaki Aoyama said at a news conference Wednesday.

How the Human Washing Machine Works

1. Enter the Capsule: The user lies down inside a 2.3-meter-long enclosed pod designed for a full-body wash.

2. Automatic Wash Begins: The machine uses microbubbles and a fine mist shower to gently clean the entire body.

3. Health Monitoring: Built-in sensors track the user's vital signs during the wash to ensure safety.

4. Relaxation Experience: While the wash is in progress, calming visuals and soothing music are played inside the capsule.

5. Drying Process: After washing, the machine dries the user automatically, completing the entire experience in around 15 minutes.

6. Exit Refreshed: The user steps out fully clean, relaxed, and monitored-no towels or manual effort needed.

(With inputs from AFP)