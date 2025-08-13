Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Flights From Hyderabad Cancelled, Diverted Due To Heavy Rains

IndiGo flights to Kochi, Chennai, Patna and Ahmedabadand return services from these destinationswere cancelled, they added.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Flights From Hyderabad Cancelled, Diverted Due To Heavy Rains
The IMD said a 'red alert' has been issued for various parts of Telangana
Hyderabad:

Several flights to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were cancelled or diverted on Wednesday due to unfavourable weather conditions, airport sources said.

IndiGo flights to Kochi, Chennai, Patna and Ahmedabad—and return services from these destinations—were cancelled, they added.

As many as 11 flights were diverted to other airports. Seven of them later returned and landed in Hyderabad by evening.

The IMD said a 'red alert' has been issued for various parts of Telangana until Thursday.

An official from the Met Centre told reporters that an 'orange alert for "heavy to very heavy rainfall" has also been issued for several districts, including Hyderabad.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hyderabad, Flights Diverted Due To Rain, Hyderabad Flights
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com