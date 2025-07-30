Maharashtra Woman Duped For Rs 1 Lakh In Currency Exchange Fraud: Cops

Three unidentified persons allegedly duped a woman from Navi Mumbai of Rs 1 lakh under the pretext of providing her US currency in exchange for the Indian money, police said on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old woman, a resident of Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, runs a small eatery at Kopri village in Navi Mumbai township.

The accused had approached her over the phone and convinced her that they would provide her with USD 1,600 in return for Rs 1 lakh, an official from APMC police station said.

On Monday, the accused visited the woman's eatery where she handed over Rs 1 lakh to them, but they fled without delivering the US dollars as promised, the official said.

Based on her complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered the same day against the accused under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common Intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police were examining CCTV footage of the area and trying to get details of the phone number used by the accused to contact the victim, the official said, urging people to exercise caution while engaging in any form of unofficial currency exchange.

