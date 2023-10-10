UK Man Loses Rs 3 Crore In Cryptocurrency Scam, Shares Experience To Raise Awareness

Fraudsters managed to persuade the man to hand over his life savings.

As new currencies develop, so do the ways in which scammers try to dupe people out of their money. Scammers are constantly adapting their tactics to stay ahead of the curve, and they are often able to exploit people's lack of knowledge about new currencies and technologies. People using cryptocurrency are a new target for cyberscammers. This is because cryptocurrency is a relatively new and complex technology, and many people are not familiar with how it works. This makes them more vulnerable to scams. Scammers are also targeting cryptocurrency users because cryptocurrency is a valuable asset. Cryptocurrency prices can fluctuate wildly, but they have generally been on the rise in recent years. This makes cryptocurrency a tempting target for thieves.

The Guardian recently featured a report detailing the unfortunate experience of a senior manager at a UK investment firm who fell victim to cryptocurrency scammers, losing his life savings. In addition to recounting his own story, the report also provides valuable insights on how to protect oneself from significant fraud within the cryptocurrency realm.

In January, a UK investment firm senior manager, referred to as Matthew Thomas (not his real name) in the Guardian report, fell victim to cryptocurrency scammers. His ordeal began when a friend introduced him to a seemingly US-based crypto trading app. By July, Mr Thomas had lost over £300,000, part of which was borrowed against his mortgage, with an additional £20,000 from a work loan. The scammers gradually escalated their tactics, luring him with promises of AI-driven cryptocurrency trading. Initially, Mr Thomas saw modest profits, but the scammers manipulated him into maintaining a high account balance. They even roped him into an airdrop event, further increasing his financial losses despite his complaints to customer service.

Mr Thomas has filed reports regarding this scam with various higher authorities, including the FBI in the United States and the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom. Additionally, he has pursued his case with the UK's Financial Ombudsman Service.

"I now feel a sense of relief ... I was tired of living in a state of hoping mixed with frustration mixed with anger mixed with my own disappointment in myself," he said.

Mr Thomas advises people to exercise extreme caution when connecting a cryptocurrency wallet to a trading application.

"It's a bit like telling someone your bank account details and saying, 'Go and make money out of my bank account.'