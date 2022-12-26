Couple Promises US Tour, Dupes Maharashtra Woman Of Rs 31 Lakh: Cops

No arrest has been made so far, the police said. (Representational)

Police have registered a case against a couple who own a travel company for allegedly duping a woman builder of more than Rs 31 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The builder and her family had booked for a US tour with the travel firm in February 2020. She had made a payment of Rs 31,71,972 to the company for the flight, visa, travel, sight-seeing and other expenses, the official from Naupada police station said quoting her complaint.

However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the tour was postponed to a later date. It was subsequently decided that only the builder would go on the tour, cancelling the bookings of the other family members.

The accused agreed for the same and "arranged" for the tour between October 28 and November 11 this year, the official said.

However, the builder not receive the flight ticket, hotel booking details and tour itinerary, he said.

The builder then approached the police with the complaint based on which an FIR was registered on Saturday against the couple owning the travel company under Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said, adding that they were conducting a probe into the case.

