In Maharashtra, Woman Knocks On Wrong Hotel Room, 3 Drunk Men Gang-Rape Her

A woman was gang-raped by three drunk men after she mistakenly knocked on the door of their hotel room in Maharashtra, police said. The 30-year-old woman, who worked at a private hospital, had visited the hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to collect money from a friend who was staying in room number 105.

While leaving her friend's room, she mistakenly reached the second floor due to some confusion. Believing that she had again reached her friend's room, she knocked on the door of room number 205.

Inside 205 were three men -- Ghanshyam Bhaulaal Rathod, Rishikesh Tulsiram Chavan, and Kiran Laxman Rathod -- having a beer party. Upon opening the door, they found the woman confused over where she had arrived.

The accused then dragged her inside the room and forced her to drink beer with them. They allegedly gang-raped her through the night. Around 3-4 am, she managed to escape. The woman ran out of the room while screaming and reached the Vedant Nagar Police Station, where she filed a complaint.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the police resorted to immediate action. They reviewed the CCTV footage and arrested the three accused within three hours.