Shiv Sena Leader Under Scanner After Maharashtra Drug Bust, Congress Reacts

An alleged MD drug manufacturing unit was busted in Maharashtra's Satara on Saturday, following a highly confidential operation by the Mumbai crime branch. The operation was carried out near a bungalow in Sawari village, close to the Bamnoli tourist area, where police have been stationed since midnight.

More than 10 kilograms of MD drugs were seized, and three people, including one local resident, were taken into custody. According to sources, the people involved in manufacturing the drugs are from West Bengal. The manufacturing unit was reportedly in a buffalo shed which was destroyed by the police.

The Alleged Shiv Sena Link

It was found that the food for the workers at the manufacturing unit was allegedly supplied from Tejas Hotel, which is owned by a Shiv Sena leader (Eknath Shinde faction) from Thane. Police have not indicated whether the hotel owner has any direct role in the racket, and further verification is underway.

With the Maharashtra Assembly's Winter Session underway in Nagpur, Sunday's operation by the Mumbai Crime Branch and the alleged involvement of a leader from the ruling Shinde Sena have triggered political reactions.

Congress Questions Shiv Sena Link

In a post on social media, state Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal demanded answers from the Home Department, questioning whether the property (where the drugs were manufactured) was linked to individuals close to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and whether other illegal activities were also being carried out at the site.

While the investigation is still underway, there has been no official response from the government so far.