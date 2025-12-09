Uddhav Sena MLA Exposes Shinde Faction Rival With Cash Video; Sena says AI

Given the prolonged disarray within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, few expected the largely procedural, week-long winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly to spark major political turbulence. But on Day 2, former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and UBT leader Ambadas Danve dropped what the Opposition calls a "cash bomb".

Danve posted a video on X that purportedly shows Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Alibaug MLA on a video call with a person who is seen segregating large bundles of cash.

"I do not have any enmity with him, my problem is with the idea of corruption," Danve told NDTV.

He also pointed out that although the government promised more than Rs 31,000 crore in relief for rain-affected farmers, very few actually received assistance. He cited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's admission that the state's financial condition is strained.

"They claim that the state does not have money for the loan waiver. Then how do their MLAs have such a huge amount of cash?" he said.

MLA Mahendra Dalvi, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations as baseless. "Danve should post the entire video. Blackmailing people is the new business of Ambadas Danve," he said, asking why the leader would not reveal more details about the person seen handling the cash.

Minister Sanjay Shirsath also defended Dalvi, claiming the video was AI-generated and accusing Danve of issuing empty challenges.

This is not the first time in the past year in which a Shinde Sena leader has been linked to questionable cash-related conduct.

Senior minister Sanjay Shirsath, MP Sandipan Bhumre, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, and Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam have all faced Opposition attacks over alleged misuse of their positions in illegal cash dealings.

MNS Enters the Scene

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Mumbai chief Sandeep Deshpande has now levelled similar allegations -- against the Public Works Department.

Deshpande has released a video showing a man on duty with large bundles of cash, claiming he is a branch engineer from Haffkine.

"The government is supposed to pay for the work, and yet he is seen taking money," Deshpande said. Such transactions, he added, are routine in the PWD. Calling for an investigation, he urged the authorities to "cross-check the bills with the actual work on the ground".

Deshpande also said his party would release more such videos in the coming days.