Maharashtra Opposition Leaders Meet Poll Officials Over Voter List Concerns

A delegation of Maharashtra opposition leaders met with the Central Election Commission (CEC) officials in New Delhi on Tuesday, raising concerns over alleged irregularities in the voter lists and demanding greater transparency in the electoral process.

However, the opposition group expressed dissatisfaction following the meeting, claiming the Commission did not offer enough assurances or show willingness to address their core concerns.

"This was disappointing," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said after the meeting. "We expected the Central Election Commission to listen to us, but they didn't seem inclined. They pointed towards the State Election Commission and did not give any concrete response."

"We went to the State Election Commission, but they didn't act. Now, even the Central Commission is not listening."

The delegation submitted a four-page memorandum detailing nine demands focused on cleaning up the voter list and improving electoral transparency. It was signed by senior opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Harshavardhan Sapkal, Jayant Patil, Ajit Navale, and Subhash Lande.

"Until the mess is cleared and the voter list is purified, local body elections should not be held. We also request that you inform the hon. Supreme Court as such," read a part of the letter.

Among their key issues, the opposition highlighted alleged duplicate voter entries in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, and demanded that the names of citizens turning 18 after July be added to the rolls. They also reiterated their demand for stronger voter-verified audit trails (VVPAT).

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said the visit aimed to ensure "real voters get respect and fake voters are removed." He added, "We came with hope that the Commission would act, but we are disappointed. Democracy needs a transparent voter list, but the commissions are blaming each other."

The opposition leaders said they would now consult all anti-BJP parties in Maharashtra on the next steps.

"We are not asking for anything extraordinary, only a fair electoral process," Sawant said.