Mumbai Civic Body Polls: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena Distributes AB Forms

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday began distributing AB forms to party candidates for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, even as it did not release the official list, fearing a rebellion.

AB forms are necessary for filing nomination as the official candidate of a party.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting the polls in alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is contesting over 150 seats but is yet to officially announce the exact number.

According to sources, the forms were given to the kin of several party MPs and MLAs. These include Rajool Patil, daughter of Mumbai Northeast MP Sanjay Dina Patil, and Ankit Prabhu, son of Dindoshi MLA Suresh Prabhu.

Many Yuva Sena office bearers have also been given the forms.

Corporators who stayed with Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022 have also been rewarded with party tickets, the sources said.

December 30 is the last date for filing nominations for the January 15 BMC polls. Votes will be counted on January 16.

