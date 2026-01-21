Month After Thackeray Reunion, Team Raj Backs Shinde Sena In Key Civic Body

In a surprising move, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is reportedly planning an alliance with the newly elected corporators of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation.

This comes shortly after Raj Thackeray buried the hatchet with his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and contested the election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) together. The alliance of the BJP and the Shinde Sena performed strongly in the BMC election, but the two allies are locked in a tussle for the Mayor post.

In the Kalyan Dombivli polls, the Sena and the BJP have won 53 and 50 seats, respectively. This is much more than the majority mark of 62, but both allies are learnt to have claimed the Mayor post. It is here that the five MNS corporators come in. If the Shinde Sena ties up with these five, the tally climbs to 58, four short of the majority.

A meeting between Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and Naresh Mhaske, and MNS leader Raju Patil has sparked the buzz.

Mhaske played down claims that this political realignment points to a split in Mahayuti. "We contested the Kalyan Dombivli municipal election as Shiv Sena-BJP Mahayuti and we will hold power as the Mahayuti," he said.

Asked about the need for a tie-up with MNS, he replied, "If everyone is coming together for development, we would welcome them. MNS is not AIMIM. This is development politics on a city level. If they want to come with us, we will welcome them."

In the 107-ward Kalyan Dombivli election, the BJP won 50, Shinde Sena 53, MNS five, Shiv Sena (UBT) 11, NCP (SP) one and Congress two.

MNS leader Raju Patil said the party's decision is aimed at ensuring "stability" in the civic body. "BJP and Shiv Sena are fighting together. So by supporting them, we are going along with them. There is no question of sidelining them," he said, adding that a common minimum programme would be prepared if the arrangement works out. Patil said MNS chief Raj Thackeray has granted local leadership the power to make independent decisions based on regional political realities.

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has responded strongly to the developments. "Those who betray Maharashtra are traitors, and those who go along with them also deserve the same description. Just because one did not get power or gain anything, acting dishonestly in this way will not be forgiven by Maharashtra. You may have personal reasons, but they should remain personal," he told the media.

"The Kalyan-Dombivli issue has enraged Uddhav Thackeray. He said he has spoken to Raj saheb, who pointed out that some people have the mentality of leaving if they don't get anything," Raut said, adding, "People who switch parties in this manner are political psychopaths."

Raut said the MNS leadership must take a stand. "Shiv Sena and MNS are together. They fought the election together. At such a time, if someone gets elected on a symbol and then betrays it, the party and its leadership must take a stand."