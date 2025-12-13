Advertisement
45-Year-Old Woman Mauled To Death By Tiger In Maharashtra

The incident occurred in the Sindewahi forest range in the evening, officials said.

45-Year-Old Woman Mauled To Death By Tiger In Maharashtra
Aruna Arun Raut had gone to collect cotton in a farm when a tiger killed her (Representational)
Chandrapur:

A 45-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Sindewahi forest range in the evening, they said.

Aruna Arun Raut had gone to collect cotton in a farm when a tiger killed her, said Range Forest Officer Anjali Sayankar.

