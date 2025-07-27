How Much Does It Cost To Study MBBS In Russia, Philippines, Kazakhstan

Many Indian students face high fees at private medical colleges at home. That's why more are looking abroad for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course that combine quality and affordability. According to the Global Medical Foundation website, the annual MBBS fees in Russia, Kazakhstan, or the Philippines range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Why Are Indian Students Choosing to Study Abroad?

Many government medical colleges in India are affordable but have limited seats. Private colleges charge very high fees. Studying overseas offers more seats, lower costs and the chance to learn in English.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

How Much Does MBBS Cost in Russia?

In Russia, most MBBS programs run for six years and are taught in English. Annual tuition fees range from around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Students also benefit from low hostel charges and government backing. Note that if India's National Medical Commission does not fully recognise certain clinical training, the program may extend by an additional year.

What Is the MBBS Fee in Kazakhstan?

Kazakhstan's medical universities charge between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh each year for MBBS. Over the six-year course, total tuition adds up to roughly Rs 18 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. Beyond tuition, students must budget for accommodation, food, medical insurance, visa renewals, admission fees and travel. Knowing all mandatory costs helps families plan their finances more accurately.

How Affordable Is MBBS in the Philippines?

The Philippines stands out for its especially low fees. Both government and private colleges there offer MBBS tuition starting at about Rs 2.10 lakh per year.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

As with any overseas study decision, prospective students should confirm that their chosen institution is recognised by India's National Medical Commission and factor in living expenses before finalising their plans. When applying for MBBS, consider the total cost-including tuition, living expenses, and explore financial aid options like scholarships and loans.