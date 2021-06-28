Neem Benefits: From Acne-Free Skin To Better Hair Growth, Know All The Beauty Benefits Of These Leaves

Neem leaves can help you prevent acne and boost overall skin health

Neem is very popular as a medicinal plant. Neem leaves and its extracts are commonly used for their antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and healing properties. This excellent herb is a great source of fatty acids, vitamins and minerals that are needed for healthy skin and hair. It contains active constituents like nimbidin, nimbolide and azadirachtin that have some amazing medicinal properties that can help you get rid of every skin and hair problems.

These green leaves are an exquisite ingredient which helps keep your beauty game strong. So, let's take a glance at the surprising benefits of neem and the way exactly you'll be able to use them to get enviably gorgeous skin and beautiful hair.

The many benefits of neem for skin and hair

Benefits of neem for skin:

1. Treats acne

The antibacterial properties of neem fight acne-causing bacteria, which helps in the treatment and prevention of acne. Also, it's extremely useful in controlling oil production in the skin.

2. Pacify irritated skin

Neem has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that may soothe irritated skin. With the advantage of getting a cooling effect on the skin, neem is beneficial for treating skin sensitivity. Additionally, neem features a soothing effect on dehydrated or dry skin.

3. Fight signs of ageing

Neem leaves are stuffed with antioxidants, moisturizing triglycerides and vitamin E, which makes it an ideal anti-ageing treatment. They lower wrinkles, fines lines and dark spots and make your skin look firm and toned.

4. Tackles blackheads and whiteheads

Neem on skin, particularly on face is helpful to say goodbye to whiteheads and blackheads when used regularly. It pulls back large pores and works as an exfoliating agent to pull out impurities and tighten pores.

Using neem leaves can help you fight plenty of skin issues

Photo Credit: iStock

Benefits of neem for hair:

1. Relieves itchy scalp

Neem has antifungal properties that may help within the treatment of dandruff. The effective use of neem to your hair can relieve the itchiness, inflammation, and irritation associated with dandruff.

2. Intensify hair growth

The regenerative properties of neem help in reducing hair fall. Gently, massaging your scalp with neem oil can increase the blood circulation in the scalp and help in enhancing the speed of hair growth.

3. Avert premature greying of hair

Neem is rich in antioxidants that curb the action of free radicals that cause premature greying of hair. Regular usage of neem powder or neem oil for the same is useful.

4. Conditions under nourished hair

Neem contains a significant ingredient, fatty acids like linoleic, oleic, and stearic acid which help the scalp to nourish thereby keeping the hair smooth.

Over to you:

Neem, an absolute magical ingredient for skin and hair care which can be used in different ways such as neem leaves, neem powder, or neem oil to treat different issues associated with hair and skin or to merely improve the health in general.

The key is out. Now it's time to create good use of it.

(Nmami Agarwal is a Delhi-based nutritionist at NmamiLife)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.