How Much Toothpaste Should You Use According To Your Age? Doctor Answers

The first thing you likely taste in the morning isn't food or drink; it's toothpaste. Toothpaste is a crucial part of a dental care routine, containing a combination of ingredients that work together to enhance oral health. One of the primary ingredients in a toothpaste is fluoride, known for its ability to strengthen tooth enamel and help prevent cavities. Regular brushing with toothpaste helps eliminate plaque, a soft, sticky film of bacteria that forms on teeth. Additionally, it combats bad breath by killing the bacteria that cause odour. Some toothpastes even contain whitening agents that help remove surface stains for a brighter smile.

Recently, the ingredients in toothpaste have come under scrutiny, with questions about their safety for long-term use. However, many people overlook how much toothpaste they should actually use.

In a viral video on Instagram, Dr. Miles Madison, a periodontist, dental implant specialist, and oral health advocate, emphasised that the amount of toothpaste often shown in commercials is excessive. Further, he provided details on the appropriate amounts based on age.

How much toothpaste should you use?

"A study by the Centers for Disease Control shows that 40% of people use an excessive amount of toothpaste," Dr. Madison said in the video.

Here's the recommended amount for different age groups:

For children under 3 years old:

A smear or rice-sized amount of toothpaste is sufficient. "From the time their teeth erupt until the age of three, or until your child can spit on their own, you should use a size comparable to a grain of rice or just a smear," the expert explains.

For children aged 3 and above

"For children aged 3 years and older, you should use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste," he added.

Side effects of using excess toothpaste

Using too much toothpaste can lead to both short-term and long-term complications, including:

1. Increased fluoride exposure

Excess fluoride, especially in young children, can cause dental fluorosis, a cosmetic condition characterised by white spots or streaks on the teeth.

2. Gastrointestinal issues

Swallowing large amounts of toothpaste can irritate the stomach and lead to nausea or diarrhea.

3. Increased abrasion

Using more toothpaste than necessary can lead to over-brushing, which may wear down enamel and irritate gums.

4. Foaming and discomfort

Excess toothpaste can create excessive foam, making it uncomfortable to brush effectively. This discomfort may lead to inadequate cleaning, especially if the urge to rinse arises too soon. It may also trigger nausea, particularly in pregnant women.

How to avoid overuse

Supervise children and ensure they use only the recommended amount of toothpaste and spit it out after brushing

Adults should also limit their use to a pea-sized amount.

Avoid swallowing toothpaste, especially in large quantities.

Good oral hygiene is linked to overall health, potentially reducing the risk of conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. Maintaining good dental health is essential, and proper brushing habits contribute to long-term oral well-being. Toothpaste plays a critical role in oral hygiene, and using the appropriate amount for your age maximises its benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.