White, Purple, Or Black Toothpaste: Which Cleans Your Teeth The Best?

The shift from basic white or gel toothpastes to a variety of modern options has made the simple act of brushing teeth more complicated. The three popular types of toothpaste available today are white, black, and purple. While the traditional white toothpaste contains ingredients like salt and fluoride, black toothpaste is known to contain activated charcoal, which is known for its deeper cleaning properties. Purple toothpaste, on the other hand, is marketed as a colour corrector or a whitening agent. Understanding the science behind each type can help individuals choose the toothpaste that best meets their dental needs. Here's a complete guide that will help you ensure a healthy, bright smile.

White Toothpaste: The Trusted Standard

The most commonly used white toothpaste is made of abrasives like calcium carbonate or silica, which are used to scrub the teeth. It has been used for centuries for teeth cleaning, but the ingredients that make up the tube in the bathroom can differ based on the brand of the toothpaste being used.

What Is It Made Up Of?

The active ingredients in white toothpaste that are responsible for cleaning are as follows:

Sodium Fluoride

Sodium Monofluorophosphate

Stannous Flouride

These ingredients are responsible for protection against cavities, while the foaming agent that creates a thorough cleanse is sodium lauryl sulfate or SLS for short. However, several studies indicat that the presence of sodium lauryl sulfate in toothpaste can cause health issues, primarily affecting the oral mucosa and interfering with fluoride's protective effects. Therefore, there is a need to weigh the advantages versus the disadvantages making white toothpaste a go-to option.

Benefits Of Using A White Toothpaste

Using white toothpaste can have certain benefits for dental hygiene, these include:

It helps in effective removal of plaque that harms the protective enamel of the teeth.

In addition, white toothpaste also prevents surface stains that can arise due to the consumption of caffeinated foods, citrus foods, and sweets.

There are specialised types of white toothpastes for sensitive teeth and controlling tartar build-up that affect the enamel ( white protective layer on the surface of the teeth).

Side Effects Of White Toothpaste

As is the case with every product that is awarded a gold standard seal, the imperfections of the white toothpaste can serve as a reminder to reevaluate what is being used for regular teeth cleaning. The side effects of the staple white toothpaste can be as follows:

There is a chance of fluorosis (accidental swallowing of toothpaste), which mainly affects children.

The presence of SLS can sometimes cause mouth sores, irritation in people with sensitive individuals.

Tip: Flip the toothpaste tube and read the fine print written on the toothpaste, evaluate its ingredients, and consult a dentist for the correct toothpaste for individual dental needs.

Black Toothpaste: The Activated Charcoal Trend

The trendy activated charcoal toothpaste has become a popular way to whiten teeth naturally. According to Penn Dental Medicine (2024) toothpastes with activated charcoal have become popular as a way to whiten teeth naturally. It's widely touted as a safe, effective alternative to traditional whitening products and treatments. The activated charcoal in toothpaste is basically a fine, black powder created by heating such carbon-rich materials as wood, coconut shells, or bamboo at extremely high temperatures. This powder is believed to absorb stains and discoloration from the surface of teeth. But what are the ingredients that are locked in the fancy activated charcoal toothpaste tube?

What Is It Made Up Of?

The black toothpaste has a coconut shell base with binding agents that can be beneficial for dental hygiene. These binding agents are of natural origin, namely, clay or other ingredients that are free from fluoride. So, it can be said that only two main ingredients are present in the black toothpaste.

Benefits Of Using Black Toothpaste

Some notable benefits of black toothpaste incude:

Visually effective for removing surface stains on the teeth when used as it is highly absorbent.

The high aesthetic appeal and novelty factor make it a portable choice for people who want something natural to clean their teeth.

It can reduce bad breath.

Side Effects Of Black Toothpaste

On the flipside, there are certain side effects that need to be considered before switching to black toothpaste. They can be as follows:

An increased chance of abrasion ( damage to the enamel of the teeth and gums) as when it is used aggressively while brushing, or used for a long time.

There is a lack of fluoride, which can compromise cavity protection.

Existing fillings in the teeth ( white or composite) can be stained with the use of black toothpaste.

Purple Toothpaste: The Colour Corrector

There are claims that the unique ingredients in the purple toothpaste can serve as a colour corrector, but is the hype real or just carried through celebrity endorsements that drive sales of the new, trendy toothpaste in the market?

What Is It Made Up Of?

The composition of purple toothpaste needs to be scrutinised, from the presence of its pigments to the mechanism behind the claims. Here are some of the key ingredients in the packaged tube of purple toothpaste.

Colourful pigments (violet or purple dye) are present in the toothpaste tube that give the paste its attractive allure.

The mechanism behind using purple toothpaste is the principle of colour theory, as the yellow plaque build-up can be neutralised by the purple.

The base of this toothpaste is the traditional fluoride or non-fluoride base with added optical brighteners.

Benefits Of Purple Toothpaste

An alluring, normally sized amount of toothpaste on the toothbrush possesses the following benefits:

It has an instant temporary visual whitening effect by neutralizing yellow tones due to plaque build-up.

Great for touch-ups before important events.

Side Effects Of Using Purple Toothpaste

The flip side of using the trendy toothpaste on the market lies concealed in its properties that can harm oral health. Here are some of these side effects that need attention:

No actual teeth whitening as it does not physically or chemically remove stains on the teeth. The effect is purely optical and temporary.

If used excessively, there may be mild temporary staining on the gums and tongue that can cause embarrassment and need machinery-based teeth cleaning at the dentist.

The cost of the purple toothpaste is exponentially higher than the traditionally recommended toothpastes on the market.

Which Toothpaste Cleans The Teeth Best?

The overall long-term oral health, cavity protection, and effective plaque removal, the science points to the white toothpaste that has been proven to be a clinically superior choice.

Toothpaste Colour Primary Mechanism Best Uses Precaution White Flouride and mild abrasives Daily cavity protection Swallowing ( fluorosis in children). Black Activated Charcoal Temporary surface stain removal Abrasiveness (tooth enamel damage). Purple Color Theory Instant, temporary cosmetic brightening Does not actually clean or whiten teeth after long-term use.

Not only is the toothpaste that is proven for effective dental cleaning necessary, but it is also important to deploy proper brushing technique.

