World Oral Health Day 2022: Expert Tips For KeepingYour Teeth In Great Condition

World Oral Health Day 2022: Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and change the brush once in three months

“A genuine smile comes from the heart, but a healthy smile comes from a place free of bacteria and cavities.”

In our daily lives, we give immense importance to our body hygiene, our physical appearance and how we present ourselves when we go to our workplace or to social gatherings. However, most of the people are ignorant to the fact that “the mouth is a reflection of your general body's health” meaning there is a bi-directional relationship between oral health and general health of all. There is a huge body of research work that confirms the negative impact of oral micro-organisms, tooth decay and gum diseases in aggravating many systemic illnesses as well as adverse pregnancy outcomes in people. In patients suffering from an array of diseases like diabetes mellitus, cardiac diseases, respiratory diseases and many others, their systemic condition deteriorates and gets adversely effected if their oral health is not maintained satisfactorily. It is also an interesting fact that many systemic illnesses show oral manifestations in patients, thereby emphasizing the need for good oral health.

On this World Oral Health Day, let us celebrate our body by including the most important part of the body, our oral cavity!

There are many ways in which you can maintain your oral health in perfect condition, and these are the go-to-tips for doing just that:

Brush your teeth twice daily, once in the morning after you wake up and once at bedtime. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and change the brush once in three months or at the first sign of frayed bristles. Use an appropriate interdental aid and/or mouthwash (Do not worry as your dentist will recommend the most suited one for you) Eat healthy! Stay hydrated! Schedule a regular dental check-up with your dentists as they help to identify oral diseases at an early stage and prevent their progression.

The most common reason people ignore or delay getting treatment for oral diseases is because many diseases such as gum diseases, bone loss and initial decays and pathologies are generally painless, and patients do not realize the problem until it has reached an advanced stage when it turns into an irreversible condition.

This further emphasizes the importance of timely and routine dental health check-ups and strict adherence to oral hygiene protocols as prescribed by your dentists. Do understand that dentists are not doctor who treat but specialists in oral care who recognize the importance of good oral health and are committed to help alleviate your pain, treat your oral diseases and ensure good overall health. Always remember, a smile is the best accessory that you can wear, so ensure that you take good care of your teeth!

(Dr. Anuja Sara Varghese, Consultant - Dental Services, Aster RV Hospital)

