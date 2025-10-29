Are Oral Health Issues Like Cavities And Gum Disease Increasing Your Stroke Risk?

When considering stroke prevention, the first thing that crosses the mind of people is to keep the blood pressure under control, cholesterol under control, and avoid smoking. However, did you know that the condition of your gums and teeth could also have an effect on the state of your brain? There is growing evidence that oral hygiene, in particular, gum disease (periodontitis) may have a major role in increasing your risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The Mouth-Body Connection

Your mouth is not a separated organ of your body and it is related to your blood system, immune system and vital organs. Once oral health is compromised it may be felt much further than your gums. Studies have indicated that the bacteria of gum infections can be transported to other organs in the body such as the arteries through the blood stream. There, they are capable of causing inflammation and increasing the amount of plaque - a process referred to as atherosclerosis, which constricts and hardens arteries.

The Heart And The Brain And The Effect Of Gum Disease

Periodontitis is a serious type of gum disease resulting in the chronic inflammation of the mouth. This inflammation does not remain localized, but it disseminates throughout the system. Repetitive inflammation may destroy the inside of the blood vessel lining, which is then more likely to accumulate fatty deposits and clots. In the long run this may hamper the circulation of blood to the brain resulting in a stroke.

Arterial walls have also been observed to be invaded directly by some harmful bacteria, including Porphyromonas gingivalis. The arteries become thickened and less elastic with these bacteria and raise blood pressure further exposing stroke.

Link Between Oral Health And Stroke

Several studies even those that have been published by the American Heart Association (AHA) have established a close relation between extreme gum disease and cardiovascular events. Individuals suffering undiagnosed periodontitis are nearly twice as prone to a heart attack or a stroke as the individuals with healthy gums.

The reason? Not only the bacteria, but also the inflammatory reaction of the body to the mentioned infections makes a lot of vascular damage.

Oral Health And Lifestyle Risks Go Together

Interestingly, poor oral health is mostly accompanied by other lifestyle risks like smoking, poor diet, stress levels and physical inactivity all of which are independently associated with increasing the risk of stroke. Lack of care with your teeth and gums can therefore be a visual indicator of a generally unhealthy habit.

Oral Health Habits Can Reduce The Risk

The most positive aspect is that oral health is one of the easiest methods to keep the inflammation down and, possibly, a stroke risk. This is the way to save your smile and save your brain and heart:

Brush teeth twice a day using fluoride tooth-paste.

Floss on a regular basis to clean between teeth.

Visit the dentist regularly and have the dentist clean the teeth.

Do not smoke and keep the sugar level down.

Consume a nutritious diet with lots of fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

It is possible that your dentist is not only saving your smile, but also your heart and brain. The relationship between oral health and stroke is a compelling note that prevention is all about care in the regular routine. The best bet towards a healthier and stroke-free life might be one of the most unanticipated yet useful steps to maintaining the health of the gums.

(By Dr Huzaifa Ezzy, Consultant Prosthodontist and Implantologist (MDS) Saifee Hospital Mumbai)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.