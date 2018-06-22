Your Toothpaste Could Contribute To Antibiotic Resistance: 6 Ways To Lower Your Risk Of Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance: Sometimes bacterial infections become resistant to the antibiotic

Highlights Antibiotics are drugs that work against bacterial infection in the body Antibiotics cannot help in the treatment of viral infections Do not share your antibiotics with anyone

Antibiotics eliminate all infectious bacteria present in the body

Photo Credit: iStock

A new study has found that toothpaste and handwash may contain a compound that contributes to antibiotic resistance. This compound is called triclosan. Not only our toothpaste but triclosan is found in many daily use products. These chemical products are used in large quantities every day. This could lead body towards multi-drug resistance. The research shows that triclosan could accelerate the rate of antibiotic drug resistance in the body. While taking your daily dose of medication, have you ever wondered how it works? How one day, suddenly, that particular dose of medication just stops working? Antibiotics are anti-microbial drugs that work against the bacterial infection in the body of both humans and animals. They either kill the harmful bacteria or diminish its size. But, taking too many antibiotics can lead to antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic resistance refers to the formation of resistant bacteria in the body that is not affected by an antibiotic. While the sensitive bacteria are eliminated by the antibiotic, the resistant ones continue to thrive. Antibiotic resistance occurs when a bacteria undergoes a sudden change and becomes immune to the antibiotic drug. Antibiotic resistance is extremely harmful for the human body. If our body becomes immune to many antibiotics, there might not be enough medicines to treat bacterial infections.

Also read: Here's What You Should Eat With Antibiotics​

Here are 6 tips to lower your risk of antibiotic resistance.

1. Avoid taking antibiotics for viral infections

Viral infections include common cold, influenza and sore throat. Antibiotics do not help in any type of treatment with viral infections. Antibiotics only work against bacterial infections. Therefore, unnecessary consumption of antibiotics can make your body resistant. Even though you may feel extremely unwell, antibiotics cannot help you against any viral infection.

Also read: 5 Amazing Home Remedies For Viral Fever That Actually Work

2. Ask your doctor

Health care providers play an important role in the prevention of antibiotic resistance. Ask your doctor before taking any antibiotic drug. You should know how, how much and when to take an antibiotic. And your doctor can help you understand the dosage of an antibiotic.



You should always consult your doctor before taking any antibiotic

3. Eat meat without antibiotics

A few meat companies raise meat bearing animals using antibiotics. This animal meat contains a high dosage of antibiotics which can contribute to the antibiotic resistance in your body. You should check the meat you buy and consume meat of companies that are against use of antibiotics. This way you can also promote the restaurants that prevent the use of antibiotic meat.

Also read: Cutting Down On Red Meat Can Reduce Risk Of Colon Cancer. Here's How

4. Don't change the medication

Continuously changing medicines can promote antibiotic resistance in your body. You should stick to your prescription of drugs until your doctor says so. Never stop your prescription in the middle of a treatment even if you feel well. By finishing your prescription, even the strongest bacteria in your body are killed. This makes sure that no bacteria are left in the body to change and become antibiotic resistant.

Also read: Is It Really Necessary To Finish A Course Of Antibiotics?

5. Avoid sharing of antibiotics

Never share your prescription with any friend or member of your family. The bacteria in their body might be different from your even if you show similar symptoms. Avoid using expired drugs. Avoid giving old and unused medicines to your near and dear ones.

6. Keep yourself clean and healthy

The best way to prevent antibiotic resistance is to avoid using any antibiotics in the first place. Most bacterial infections take place due to dirt and unhygienic surroundings. Keep yourself healthy and clean and avoid going to unhealthy areas. Take care of yourself and the people around you.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



