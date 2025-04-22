Typhoid Fever's Deadly Mutation: Ancient Killer Becomes Resistant To Last-Resort Antibiotics

Extensively drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid fever, caused by Salmonella enterica serovar Typhi, is rapidly spreading worldwide, particularly from South Asia. These strains are resistant to multiple antibiotics, including newer ones like fluoroquinolones and third-generation cephalosporins.

According to a study, "Antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can cause typhoid fever and evade treatment are spreading across the globe, according to international research. Typhoid fever causes about 100,000 deaths a year globally and is usually treatable with antibiotics."

However, the researchers say genetic analysis on blood samples collected in South Asia shows some of the bacteria strains causing the disease now are resistant to commonly used antibiotics. The researchers say these resistant strains have spread between countries nearly 200 times since 1990.

"The speed at which highly resistant strains of S. Typhi have emerged and spread in recent years is a real cause for concern and highlights the need to urgently expand prevention measures, particularly in countries at greatest risk," said infectious disease specialist Jason Andrews from Stanford University at the time the results were published.

Scientists have been warning about drug-resistant typhoid for years. In 2016, a super-resistant strain was found in Pakistan and quickly spread. By 2019, it was the most common type in the country. Now, new research shows that typhoid is getting even more resistant, making treatment harder.

If typhoid isn't treated, it can be deadly for up to 20% of people who get it. Every year, there are 11 million cases of typhoid worldwide. Vaccines can help prevent future outbreaks, but many people don't have access to them. If we don't act now, we could face another major health crisis.