Superbugs Threaten Millions Of Lives And $2 Trillion Loss By 2050, Study Warns

A new study warns that antibiotic-resistant "superbugs" could kill millions more people globally and cost the world economy nearly $2 trillion each year by 2050.

The UK government-funded research, conducted by the Center for Global Development think tank, reveals that rising antimicrobial resistance (AMR) could cause annual global GDP losses of around \$1.7 trillion over the next 25 years. Wealthy nations such as the US, UK, and EU are expected to face some of the heaviest economic and health impacts.

The findings have sparked criticism over recent international aid cuts. The UK government recently announced the end of funding for the Fleming Fund, which helps combat AMR in low- and middle-income countries. Similarly, the Trump administration confirmed \$9 billion in cuts to its foreign aid budget, while several European nations have also reduced overseas aid spending.

Experts say such measures are short-sighted, as tackling AMR globally is vital to protect health systems and economies worldwide. Without urgent action, drug-resistant infections could become one of the biggest health and economic threats of the century.

Anthony McDonnell, the lead author of the research and a policy fellow at the Center for Global Development, told The Guardian: "When we conducted our research on the economic impacts of antimicrobial resistance, it was anticipated that resistance rates would continue to follow historical trends.

"However, the sudden cuts to Official Development Assistance by the US, which has cut its aid spend by roughly 80%; the UK, which has announced aid cuts from 0.5% to 0.3% of gross national income; and substantial reductions by France, Germany, and others, could drive up resistance rates in line with the most pessimistic scenario in our research.

"Even countries that have been successful in keeping AMR rates under control cannot afford to be complacent. Unless AMR programmes are protected from aid cuts, resistance rates across the world will likely increase at a rate in line with the worst-affected countries.

"This would result in millions more people dying worldwide, including across G7 nations. Investing in treatment for bacterial infections now will save lives and deliver billions in long-term economic returns."

The research calculated the economic and health burden of antibiotic resistance for 122 countries and forecast that in that in this most pessimistic scenario, by 2050, GDP losses in China could reach just under $722bn a year, the US $295.7bn, the EU $187bn, Japan $65.7bn and the UK $58.6bn.