Dentist Reveals The Right Amount Of Toothpaste You Need For A Radiant Smile

Maintaining good dental hygiene is essential for healthy teeth and a charming smile. One important aspect of oral care is brushing our teeth correctly, but are we getting it right? Using excessive toothpaste while brushing can be more than just a wasteful habit; it may also have negative impacts on your health.

According to a study by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, excessive fluoride consumption in children, often resulting from using too much toothpaste, can cause dental fluorosis. While fluoride is effective in preventing tooth decay, ingesting high amounts can lead to discolouration and pitting of permanent teeth in young children.

The study's findings revealed that about 80% of children aged 3-15 years started brushing their teeth at or above 1 year of age, and around a third brushed their teeth only once daily. Roughly 40% of children between 3-6 years used an excessive amount of toothpaste.

The Right Amount Of Toothpaste As Per Your Age

Periodontist and dental implant specialist Dr Miles Madison reveals the right amount of toothpaste you need for brushing your teeth. He shares that the right amount of toothpaste really depends on your age.

In a video shared on Instagram, Miles recommended using only a rice-grain-sized amount of toothpaste for young children “from the time the teeth erupt to the age of three or until your child can spit out on their own."

"For ages 3 and older, use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste," he added. The amount remains the same until age 6, by which time the swallowing reflex in kids has developed sufficiently to prevent inadvertent ingestion.

Parents need to supervise their kids while brushing and instruct them to spit out toothpaste, not swallow it. For children at high risk of cavities, dental providers or paediatricians may suggest additional fluoride products. They will discuss the potential risks of dental fluorosis when recommending mouth rinses or supplements.

