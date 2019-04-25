Celeb Nutritionist Gives This Simple Hack That Works Like Magic To Stay Away From Acidity And Bloating

Neem has anti-inflammatory properties

Highlights Neem can help in treating head lice It is used for treating asthma and cough Neem has anti-allergic properties

Did you know that this is a great time to consume neem? In one of her posts on Instagram, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar talks about neem and how every part of the tree has been celebrated in India for its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-allergic properties. The herb is so diverse that it has been a part of our folk lore, food and festivals. Rujuta goes on to tell in her post that in some regions like Hyderabad, you can make a special drink from neem flowers that blossom during this season.

In Bengal, people turn tender neem leaves into a sabzi, which is enjoyed with aamras and poori. Consuming neem in such a way, at this point of time in the year, can help you be in sync with season. It can also prevent common digestion problems like bloating, acidity and dehydration that are usually a result of body's response to summer heat.

Also read: Health Benefits Of Neem And Jaggery

Rujuta highlights that it is important to consume foods like neem in the aforementioned combinations in order to maximise the benefits from it.

"We are turning into a population that chews raw salads for lunch and pops a neem tablet for health. The same is valid for haldi tablets or consuming huge amounts of flaxseed/ jeera / ajwain with water. Or for that matter, starting the day with coconut oil or adding ghee to coffee. Basically, trying to maximize the intake of a particular nutrient for the perceived benefit of weight loss, detox or what not," writes Rujuta in her post.

Also read: Five Amazing Health Benefits Of Neem

"The truth, though, is that health doesn't lie in isolated compounds of our native produce but in its link to our food combinations and cuisines," she adds.

So this summer, enjoy the benefits of neem in multiple combinations. From neem chutney to neem juice and even neem sabzi. Following are the other benefits of this superfood that you cannot miss:

Health benefits of neem

1. Neem leaf can be used for leprosy, eye disorders, upset stomach, loss of appetite and even for birth control and to cause abortions.

2. Bark of neem leaves can be used for malaria treatment, skin diseases, pain and fever.

3. Twigs of this medicinal plant for reducing cough and asthma.

Also read: 5 Benefits Of Neem That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Herb Instantly

4. Neem is beneficial for the skin and is often used as an ingredient in skin cleansing astringents.

5. Neem can also be applied directly to the skin for treating head lice, wounds, skin ulcers, skin softener and even as a mosquito repellent.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.